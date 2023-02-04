Daily Briefing: Govt breaks its silence on Adani; Moscow urges RBI to set up Russian financial firm in India; and more

The weekend is here!

1) Breaking its silence since the Adani Group stocks started falling after Hindenburg Research levelled allegations of “brazen stock manipulation and fraud” against it, the government Friday said the exposure of banks and insurers was within “permitted limits”. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the banking sector’s position is “comfortable” right now and the Budget’s impact will hold the stock markets high in the next few days.

🔴 Meanwhile, without naming anyone, the RBI said Friday, a day after it asked banks for details on their Adani exposure, that the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Two rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s downplayed concerns while S&P red-flagged Adani Ports and Adani Electricity. RBI said that various parameters of banks relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy.

🔴 Starting as a small-time commodity trading business, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), went on to incubate half-a-dozen companies and grew through acquisitions. While its market cap fell from Rs 19.18 lakh crore on Jan 24 to Rs 10.07 lakh crore on Feb 3, the group also had to call off the FPO of its flagship company. But, what is the story of AEL, the flagship of the Adani Group? What was its growth trajectory? What are its current activities? We explain

2) Over two months after the RBI allowed the opening of nine “Vostro” accounts in two Indian banks, Moscow has flagged concerns over lack of “progress” and proposed radical new initiatives to deepen financial co-operation. Most significantly, it has proposed the setting up of an “India-based financial institution with Russian ownership”, which would not be subject to third-party sanctions, and an India-based specialised financial technology company that would enable Indian credit institutions to use Bank of Russia’s Financial Messaging System.

3) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on three ‘events’ that have brought a little bit of warmth for the Opposition in the “kadak” winter of January 2023. While the first one was the phenomenal response to Shah Rukh Khan’s film, “Pathaan”, the second one happened under the Srinagar skies where Rahul Gandhi addressed the gathering marking the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The third setback to BJP — and a possible fillip to the Opposition — came in the form of Gautam Adani, seen to be close to the ruling establishment.

4) It is exactly two years since the Myanmar army seized power. To justify the coup, the generals alleged rigging by the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Aung San Suu Kyi, though it appears to have been driven by the fear that Suu Kyi, backed by the democratic parties in Parliament would rewrite the 2008 Constitution and write the military out of it. In India, which shares a 1,600-km border with Myanmar along four Northeastern states, as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal, the failure of the Myanmar state presents a foreign policy dilemma that it is struggling to resolve.

5) 🍿 What to watch this weekend

This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews Anurag Kashyap’s coming-of-age film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. “Can love push back hate? That’s at the core of this Alaya F-Karan Mehta film, and it’s a question worth singing out loud. ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ is political and sharp, familiar Kashyap flavours, freshened by the language in which it’s couched,” she writes. Guess how many stars Shubhra gave to this film… 😉

