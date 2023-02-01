Daily Briefing: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023 today; Centre says RTI not applicable on PM Cares Fund

Good morning,

Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fifth Union Budget today. This will be the NDA government’s last full-fledged Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Head to indianexpress.com for latest updates and analysis of the Budget 2023-24.

On Tuesday, the Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament, which projected the Indian economy to grow 6-6.8 per cent in 2023-24 with a baseline growth rate of 6.5 per cent.

Though the survey presents an optimistic growth outlook for next year, it also highlights the risks of an “entrenched inflation” and hence “higher and longer” interest rates, and a “depreciating rupee” leading to higher current account deficit, both on account of global headwinds.

Read key takeaways from the Economic Survey here.

Only in the Express

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is planning a major expansion of cadet strength by 8 lakh from the current strength of 15 lakh, The Indian Express has learnt. The plan will focus on far-flung border areas to groom more youth in social service and inculcate in them discipline and values of nationalism.

Eligible beneficiaries of a government scheme should be able to access it without hassles. This has been the basic premise of ‘Project Nidaan’, which was launched in 2022 in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur to take the administration’s services to the people. The project was implemented under Rohit Singh, former District Collector of Narsinghpur and a winner of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards.

From the Front Page

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament for the first time. She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, saying that it is “stable, fearless and decisive, and works to fulfil big dreams”. She said, “…from abrogation of Article 370 to triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government”.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar — they are Chief Justices of the High Courts of Allahabad and Gujarat, respectively — for appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court. The Collegium’s fresh recommendation comes even as the five previous recommendations for appointment as Supreme Court Judges are pending.

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that PM CARES Fund is set up as a public charitable trust and is not created under the Constitution or any law made by the Parliament or the state, in a plea seeking to declare the fund a ‘state’ under Article 12 of the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

Must Read

In his weekly column, C Raja Mohan writes on the implications of a new Sino-Russian alliance for India: “China can ramp up, at will, the military pressure on the disputed border with India; Delhi depends on Russian military supplies to cope with the PLA challenge; and Moscow is now a junior partner to Beijing. It is not a nice place for Delhi to be in.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared that Visakhapatnam will be the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. The decision on picking a new capital has gone through several twists and turns over the years, and a matter that was listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 31 was ultimately not taken up. We take a look at Andhra Pradesh’s capital debate.

And Finally…

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is more than a week away, but pitches have already started dominating discussions, and in both countries. While the visiting Aussies have done away with any practice games before the first Test starting on February 9, believing that pitches provided for such matches rarely mirror what is dished out for the main event, even the hosts have been less than pleased with the surfaces prepared for international encounters of late.

Delhi Confidential: With the authorities expressing confidence that the new Parliament building will be ready soon, and that sittings will be shifted there, many members were a little emotional in the Central Hall on Tuesday. Assuming that it was the last time they were sitting for a joint session in the Central Hall, many members recalled their experiences in the old building.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at what this year’s economic survey reveals, why India wants to amend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, and the five-day hunger strike of Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh.

