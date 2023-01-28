Daily Briefing: Adani group loses Rs 3.37 lakh crore in market cap; Assam ‘transit camp’ gets first batch of 68 ‘foreigners’; and more

The weekend is here!

1) While Adani Group shares got hammered on Friday with the group losing Rs 3.37 lakh crore in aggregate capitalisation in a single day, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the single largest non-promoter domestic shareholder in five of the biggest Adani Group companies by market capitalisation, lost Rs 16,627 crore just on account of decline in value of its holdings in Adani Group companies. Indeed, the value of LIC’s holdings of Adani Group companies came down from Rs 72,193 crore Tuesday to Rs 55,565 crore Friday – a 22 per cent dip in just two days.

So, what exactly happened? Well, the two-day sell-off in Adani Group stocks, following the Hindenburg report, was due to short-selling by traders and the absence of buyers as sentiment around the group’s companies turned negative. The group’s stocks, thinly held by retail investors and mutual funds — and with low free float — found little support and so went into a spiral deepening anxiety among even those holding them. While many feel the situation will “stabilise” in the coming days, there is an apprehension that this may reinforce distrust around corporate governance practices in India Inc.

2) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on why the Bharat Jodo Yatra, despite revamping Rahul Gandhi’s image, won’t translate into votes until there’s anger against Modi and the Congress party ensures its revival. “The Rahul of 2023 has gathered goodwill to be encashed at an appropriate moment. But it is unlikely to translate into votes unless Modi’s actions start to invite resentment and Rahul Gandhi starts to reconstruct the Congress organisation into a fighting machinery for 2024. As of now, both look like long shots.”

3) The first batch of at least 68 “foreigners” were moved to a newly built “detention centre” — now officially known as ‘transit camp’ — at Goalpara in Assam on Friday, senior government officials told The Indian Express. This marks the beginning of a proposed phase-wise transfer of “foreigners” to the Matia Transit Camp, 150 km from Guwahati. The camp is the state’s first centre to exclusively house “illegal foreigners”, built as per guidelines laid down by the Centre. Until now, the detainees have been lodged in six “detention centres” across Assam — all inside jails.

4) Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar recently said the Ramcharitmanas “spreads hatred in society”, and that Goswami Tulsidas’s epic poem — along with the Manusmriti and M S Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts — should be burned. But what are the main criticisms against the Ramcharitmanas that was written in the 16th century? Has the poem come under attack earlier as well? Who is Goswami Tulsidas? We explain

This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan, which, Shubhra says, marks the return of Bollywood too, along with SRK himself. “Pathaan has finally cracked the requirements of an action movie — non-stop action, leavened by glamorous leads, topped by the guy who can save the world, a high-octane set piece and an emo line at a time.”

