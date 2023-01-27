Daily Briefing: Egypt reaches out to India for economy boost; highlights from Republic Day parade; and more

Good morning!



As his country continues to battle a serious economic crisis, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was also the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day Parade has reached out to India for investments and participation in mega infrastructure projects in his country, The Indian Express has learnt. Significantly, these discussions took place at a time when China’s economic ties to Egypt have been growing over the years.

Speaking of Wednesday’s Republic Day Parade, “Aatmarnirbharta” (self-reliance) and “Nari Shakti” (women power) were the two themes on display. Notably, the parade was held on the revamped Central Vista avenue – the first after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

🔴 The Indian military showcased only indigenous equipment and weapon systems to drive home the message of self-reliance in defence.

🔴 Blending vintage and modernity, the Navy’s vintage IL38 SD aircraft flew overhead Kartavya Path for the first and last time, as well as the modern Rafale jet.

🔴 Both the Navy and the IAF contingents were led by women officers – Lt Cdr Disha Amrith and Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy respectively.

🔴 The “Daredevil” motorcycle riders are always a crowd favourite. But this time the team of riders from the Corps of Signals, was co-led by a woman officer.

Ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced a monthly allowance for unemployed youth in the state from the next financial year. This was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, when the party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

Police officers flagged the role of Islamist and Hindutva organisations in connection with growing radicalisation in the country during the recent conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nearly one month after it was inducted into the country’s Covid vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech launched its intranasal vaccine Incovacc in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh on Republic Day.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jharkhand saw the return of 8.5 lakh of the state’s migrant workers. While their stories created headlines then, it has now prompted the state government to conduct the first Jharkhand Migrant Survey (JMS). Starting this month, over 60 enumerators have fanned out across 24 districts of the state to conduct the survey that aims to map the major sectors of engagement for migrant workers, identify the health hazards they face, and find social security benefits for their kin.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Hemalata realised that her name was allegedly deleted from the voter list. She was on que to vote when the polling officers told her that her name is not in the records. The Roshanpur village resident in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district moved court last year complaining that she faced discrimination based on caste, and received a ruling in her favour. Read what she has to say

In our opinion section today, Ashima Goyal analyses how India can grow amid a global economic slowdown if it learns from the pandemic period lessons in smoothing shocks and continues to undertake feasible low-resistance reform. “This more context-relevant middle path may help the economy find its way back to faster growth — 7 per cent can double real income in 10 years; 9 per cent can double per capita income,” Goyal writes.

In the final Grand Slam event of her career, Sania Mirza, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, narrowly missed out on the title. The duo, vying for their first Major together, were defeated by Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

Delhi Confidential: While Republic Day is a gazetted holiday and all government offices in the vicinity of Kartavya Path were closed on Thursday, it was not a day off for some of the officials of the Food Ministry. These officials were busy issuing online orders to implement the decision of allowing sale of 30 lakh tonnes of wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic).

🎧 In today’s episode of the 3 Things podcast, we take a look at the story of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, how he managed to con Bollywood actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, and allegedly pulled off a Rs 217 crore scam.

