Daily briefing: India celebrates 74th Republic Day; Mulayam Yadav, Ustad Zakir Hussain among 6 awarded Padma Vibhushan

Happy Republic Day!

In today’s edition: India’s first R-day parade on Kartavya Path; SC panel slams former minister for “mess” at Corbett tiger reserve; could BharOS replace Android, iOS?

India’s 74th Republic Day

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, the annual parade will roll down the newly-revamped Kartavya Path in New Delhi for the first time on Thursday morning. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest this year.

In her address on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said India has succeeded as a democratic republic because various creeds and different languages have not divided it, but only united the country. “That essence was at the heart of the Constitution, which has withstood the test of time,” she said.



While you are here, read our explainer on why January 26 was chosen as India’s Republic Day.

Meanwhile, a total of 106 Padma awards have been announced this year — six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri. Here are all of this year’s awardees.

Only in the Express

Express Interview | As the countdown begins to the next Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks to the Indian Express about the prospects of the Congress, the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the recent attacks on Christians. Read the full interview

From the Front Page

A month after announcing in the Legislative Assembly that his government had absolutely no intention to revive the old pension scheme (OPS), Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said the state government is “not negative” about it.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi by his side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that India and Egypt are “worried about the spread of terrorism happening around the world” and they are “unanimous” that terrorism is the “most serious security threat” to humanity.

Must Read

A Supreme Court-appointed committee this week blamed Uttarakhand’s former Foreign Minister r Harak Singh Rawat for “the mess” of illegal construction activities inside the Corbett tiger reserve. In a report submitted to the apex court, the committee held the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) responsible for “serious flaws” in policy that allow zoo tigers to be sourced for safaris within such reserves. Check out the committee’s recommendations.

Could BharOS be India’s answer to the Google-owned Android and Apple’s iOS? Developed by an IIT Madras-incubated startup, BharOS’s endorsement by the government not only signals India’s ambitions to have a localised competitor to Silicon Valley operating systems, but also ensures that competitors have a fair chance to succeed against these heavyweights. We explain how this operation system could potentially help put a check on Big Tech, even if it fails to challenge the Google-Apple duopoly in the mobile ecosystem.

Here’s an inspiring story from Madhya Pradesh: In April 2021, at the height of the second wave of the pandemic, authorities in Badnagar, a tehsil in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district began to worry after cases of Covid-19 started to steadily rise and the local hospital began running out of beds and oxygen. Almost overnight, a temporary, 70-bed Covid care centre came up at an unlikely location – the local Badnagar Nagar Palika bus stand. It was set up in about five days with donations and contributions worth Rs 90 lakh from residents and organisations.

And Finally

Meanwhile, here is the latest on the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sexual harassment row: Olympic medallist Bajrand Punia has insisted that the protesting wrestlers who made sexual harassment allegations against WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, want a nominee of their choice in the probe panel set by Sports Ministry.

Delhi Confidential: Guests at the President’s banquet for Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi were regaled with the tune of ‘Enta Omri’, an Egyptian classical song which portrays feelings of freedom, romance and gentleness, and Indian numbers such as ‘Ek pyar ka nagma hai’ and ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, India extends an invitation to Pakistan, two Indian documentary nominations at Oscars 2023, and Covid’s future in India.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose