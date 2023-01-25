Daily Briefing: India invites Pakistan foreign minister for SCO meet; Rahul Gandhi calls Digvijaya remarks on surgical strikes ‘ridiculous’

Good morning,

Big Story

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for peace talks with India, New Delhi has reached out to Islamabad with an invitation to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa, The Indian Express has learnt. If Pakistan accepts the invite, it will mark the first such visit in nearly 12 years.

Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his latest book, speaks about a call from Sushma Swaraj and “how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019″.

Only in the Express

Odisha’s Malkangiri once had few irrigation facilities for farmers, besides being rain-fed. A micro-irrigation initiative in 2019, however, changed the game for farmers in the district, who now harvest at least two crops annually. The initiative was the brainchild of Collector & District Magistrate Vishal Singh, who is among the winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Award.

From the Front Page

Digvijaya Singh’s remarks have again put the Congress on the defensive. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi sought to distance himself from Singh’s remarks on the 2016 surgical strikes, calling them “ridiculous”. “I personally completely disagree with what he said,” Gandhi asserted.

The standoff between the Government and the judiciary over the appointment of judges took another turn Tuesday with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju saying that the Supreme Court making public “secret or sensitive reports” on the Centre’s objections to the appointment of three advocates as High Court judges was a “grave concern”.

Barely half an hour before the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union planned to screen the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, which was pulled down by YouTube and Twitter on Centre’s orders, the campus was plunged into darkness. While an official of the Union Education Ministery denied any “deliberate attempt to cut power”, sources said such a prolonged power cut on campus was unusual.

Must Read

Advertisement

Celebrated Indian architect Dr Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passed away Tuesday, at the age of 95. Known as the country’s foremost architect, Doshi’s consistent humanist approach to design throughout his life established Indian architecture on the global firmament. Know more about his childhood days, inspirations, and legacy here.

Three Indian entries have a shot at Oscars 2023, making it to the final nominations on Tuesday: Naatu Naatu, the track from S S Rajamouli blockbuster RRR, and documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. Here’s a look at Indians who have won the award over the years.

Tethered drone systems, robotic mules and jetpack suits are soon set to be part of the Indian Army. Looking to sharpen its combat edge, the Army has initiated the process of acquiring the three niche technologies.

Advertisement

India has now seen the most prolonged phase without any major rise in Covid-19 infections during the three years of the pandemic. The virus, however, is not treating India in any special manner. So what’s behind this period of relative calmness, and what does the future hold? We explain.

And Finally…

India swept the ODI series against New Zealand in 3-0 washout. In the last match, Rohit Sharma and Shubham Gill, who each struck a century, had a combined haul of 22 fours and 11 sixes. Yet, when you revisit those 26 overs, thrill is not the predominant emotion, though runs and boundaries flowing frequently do excite you.

Delhi confidential: Flanked by dhokla and chana-bhatura on one side and gulab jamun on the other, a special millet counter stole the show at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s At Home.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we speak about the significance of women officers becoming colonels in the Indian Army and Karnataka kids’ preference of eggs over bananas and chikki in midday meals.

Until next time,

Ariba and Sonal Gupta