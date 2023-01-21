Daily Briefing: IOA sets up committee to probe charges against wrestling chief; Women get command roles in the Indian Army

Good morning,

1) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has agreed to one of the key demands of the group of wrestlers, who have been protesting since Wednesday against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The IOA has announced he formation of a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. IOA members including Olympians boxer Mary Kom, archer Dola Banerjee and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt were named in the probe panel.

🔴 But hours before he stepped down, BJP MP Singh had dug his heels in signalling he would brazen it out. Denying the sexual harassment allegations, he told The Indian Express that the BJP had not asked him for a clarification, and the party “need not get into the picture.” This, even as there was growing disquiet within the BJP over the intensifying protests by some of the country’s most high-profile athletes against its long-serving MP.

🔴 But how did he manage to make it this far? Well, a wrestler who tumbled into politics via the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and who continues to face a case in the Babri Masjid demolition, Singh, 66, has kept his feet planted on the ground courtesy the image of a “dabangg” leader – or a “shaktishaali (powerful)” one, as he likes calling himself — who doesn’t need the BJP as much as the BJP needs him in at least half-a-dozen districts around his native Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

2) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on the political drama in Rajasthan: “Rajasthan is more a commentary on the Congress’s high command than on Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot, two capable leaders who might have been unbeatable together.”

3) As many as 108 women officers in the Army are set to be cleared for the rank of Colonel (selection grade) by January 22 by a special selection board, which will make them eligible to command units and troops in their respective arms and services for the first time. A total of 244 women officers are being considered for promotion against the vacancies in arms and services. But, why is this significant? Why did their Colonel promotions come so late? How many women serve in the Indian armed forces? We explain

4) Making a history of sorts in the Union Territory on Friday, three siblings hailing from Doda district’s remote Kahara area have cracked the prestigious Jammu Kashmir Civil Services Examination. Two of them — Ifra Anjum Wani (rank 143) and her younger brother Suhail Ahmad Wani (rank 111) — cleared the exam in their first attempt, while Huma (rank 117), the eldest among the three, made it in her second attempt. Speaking to The Indian Express, the three siblings shared their journey to becoming the first in their family to join a government service.

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi. “This film avoids jingoism. The line, ‘deshbhakti rooh mein hoti hai’ is like a balm in these riven, polarised times,” she writes. Guess how many stars Shubhra gave to this film… 😉

