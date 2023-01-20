Daily Briefing: Supreme Court reveals Govt objections to High Court judge appointments; 108 women officers to be Colonels, can lead Army units first time

Good morning,

Big Story



The Supreme Court Collegium reiterated its decision to appoint five advocates as High Court Judges. Significantly, in at least three cases, it made public both its reasons for reiteration and the government’s objections: A candidate’s sexual orientation and his “foreign-national” partner; an advocate sharing content critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another’s views on social media critical of the government.

Only in the Express

The trigger for the unprecedented protest by India’s top wrestlers against the sport’s administrators was a series of phone calls that two-time world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat received from several young women expressing fears about the “unsafe environment” at a national camp they were asked to attend in Lucknow, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to a draft proposal by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), any piece of news identified as “fake” by the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will not be allowed on online intermediaries. But over the last two years, the PIB’s fact-check unit has labelled a raft of posts as “fake” news, including some by government agencies. Under the new draft of amendments to Information Technology Rules, these posts posts would have to be removed by online entities, without any recourse or avenue for redressal. We take a look at why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks.

From the Front Page

PM Modi was in Mumbai yesterday, where he launched a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,800 crore at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex ahead of the BMC elections. Underlining that the country is “moving forward with a futuristic and modern approach” and “there is a lot of positivity about India across the world”, PM Modi said that “this is the first time since Independence that India has the courage to turn its dreams into reality”.

Nearly 80 women officers in the Army have been cleared so far for the rank of Colonel (selection grade), making them eligible to command units in their respective arms and services for the first time, The Indian Express has learnt. The Women Officers Special No. 3 Selection Board proceedings, which began January 9, are currently underway at Army headquarters for promotion from the rank of Lt Colonel to Colonel to bring them on a par with their male counterparts.

Must Read

As Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for “serious and sincere talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “burning issues like Kashmir”, Sharat Sabharwal writes: “Sharif faces tough electoral battles later this year against Imran Khan, who has gained in popularity since his ouster from power. Therefore, it is not surprising that Sharif’s peace offer, made with an eye on Pakistan’s growing economic, and other, compulsions was overloaded with caveats to the point of rendering it largely hollow. If he seeks a face-saver, he is asking for too much with a weaker hand.”

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Maldives earlier this week, at a fraught time for the country’s president, Ibrahim Solih. The presidential election in Maldives is to be held on September 9 this year, with a runoff, if necessary, on September 30. Solih has announced he will run for a second term, but his candidature has been opposed within his party by former president and leader of the Maldivian Democratic Party Mohamed Nasheed. What do the polls mean for India? We explain

If countries like India consider a law similar to Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code, they should first gather economic evidence to support the proposal, said Paul Fletcher, a Member of Parliament in Australia, who was its Minister of Communications when it passed the code in 2021. In an interview with The Indian Express, he spoke about how Australia formulated the media code, handled pushback from Google and Facebook and brought them onboard, and how the law can be replicated in other countries.

And Finally

India were too fast and too furious, but also too fumbling and too flawed. To be sure, India won, as they were expected to. But, needing an eight-goal win for direct quarterfinal entry, a hyper-aggressive, over-enthusiastic India lose the plot and settle for a 4-2 win against Wales.

Advertisement

Delhi Confidential: With the Republic Day parade being held at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) this year, the invitees include common people from all walks of society. Also, part of the guest list are shramyogis involved in construction of Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path and the new Parliament building, besides vegetable vendors and street vendors. These special invitees will be prominently seated at the Kartavya Path

In the latest edition of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, First, we talk about protesting wrestlers accusing the Wrestling Federation of India BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The, we move to the findings of the 17th Annual Status of Education Report or ASER and how the pandemic impacted education in India. And in the end, we take a look at a scam where a man identified himself as an employee of the UAE Royal family while checking in to the Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi and then cheated the hotel out of 23 lakhs rupees.

Until tomorrow,

Rounak Bagchi and Rahel Philipose