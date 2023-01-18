Daily Briefing: PM Modi asks party members to reach out to minorities; JP Nadda’s term extended till June 2024; and more

Good morning,

Excellence in Governance Awards

The Indian Express hosted its Excellence in Governance Awards in Delhi Wednesday, where 18 District Magistrates won awards for administration across categories like Healthcare, Start-Ups & Innovation, Social Welfare etc. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief guest, said that governance models should build trust between the government and people, take into account local conditions and situations, and not be imported from outside.

From a telemedicine project to an elders’ club, take a look at the winning ideas here.

Big Story

As it looks to expand its reach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP held its two-day national executive meeting on January 16 and 17. Here’s what went down:

🔴 Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his party members to reach out to minority communities such as Pasmandas, Bohras, and Muslim professionals not with “electoral considerations” but to “build confidence”, a source said.

🔴 The term of party chief J P Nadda has been extended till June 2024.

🔴 In its socio-economic resolution, the BJP said that PM Modi’s government has taken the country to “a politics of saturation and governance of saturation”. Explaining the slogan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it means that the “benefits of the government’s programs reach every common citizen irrespective of religion or caste or region”.

Only in the Express

At Express Adda, oncologist and author Siddhartha Mukherjee spoke about “new humans” that new technologies have created, which in science fiction would be called “cyborgs”. “Although they are not really cyborgs, they are cellborgs… they raise many, many questions about who we are, what we do, and what our future looks like,” he said.

From the Front Page

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for “serious and sincere talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “burning issues like Kashmir”. He also said his country has learnt its lesson after three wars with India, and wants peace with its neighbour. Here’s what to make of his statement.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set a four-month deadline for remedial actions and recovering damages from Kulda coal mine in Odisha and Tamnar thermal plant in Chhattisgarh. The tribunal cited an Indian Express report on six mega projects between 2004 and 2020 where stringent clearance conditions to compensate for the high environmental impact were not fulfilled.

China has allowed the United Nations Security Council to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist for “raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India”, seven months after it blocked India’s bid.

Must Read

India is set to overtake China as home to the most number of people after China’s population, according to its National Bureau of Statistics, fell to 1,411.8 million in 2022, from 1,412.6 million in the previous year. What are the factors behind this shift? Why does China face a crisis? How is it beneficial for India? We explain.

Any news that has been identified as “fake” by Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s fact-checking unit – the Centre’s nodal agency to share news updates – will not be allowed on online intermediaries, including social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has said in a draft proposal.

Amid the Ukraine conflict and growing Russia-China ties, C Raja Mohan writes in his column Rajamandala: “Until now, India could easily hunt with the maritime coalition — the Quad — in the Indo-Pacific and run at the same time with the continental coalitions led by Russia and China. This was possible so long as the maritime and continental powers were not at each other’s throats.”

And Finally…

Her confidence at its lowest, Saina Nehwal has finally managed to roll back the years. Twelve years after she set Siri Fort on fire winning the Commonwealth Games the first time at 18, Nehwal Wednesday scored a confidence-boosting win to move into Round Two of the India Open Super 750 tournament.

Delhi Confidential: Social media users are putting Shashi Tharoor’s language skills head-to-head against ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that has gone viral recently. A Twitter user posted a screenshot of the result of asking ChatGPT to write a paragraph explaining absence from work in Tharoor’s style. Here’s how the Congress MP responded.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the imprisonment of the eight former Indian naval officers in Qatar, the reasons behind China’s population decline, and the Ramcharitmanas row in Bihar.

Until tomorrow,

Shalmali Bhagwat and Sonal Gupta