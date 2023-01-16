Daily Briefing: At least 68 killed as Nepal plane crashes; engineering no longer most popular draw for Indian students heading to US for higher education; and more

Big Story

At least 68 people were dead after a Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft carrying 72 on board — including five Indians — crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara around 11 am on Sunday. Reports said the aircraft, with 68 passengers and four crew on board, crashed a few kilometres from its destination about 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu for Pokhara.

Of the five Indians on board the Yeti Airlines Kathmandu-Pokhara flight which crashed on Sunday, four — Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (25), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (25) and Sonu Jaiswal (30) — were friends, all residents of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, and had gone to visit the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. “All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in Pokhara,” Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal.

In the latest edition of The Idea Exchange, Milind Kamble, the Founder Chairman of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks on affirmative action for reserved categories, and changing aspirations of the SC youth.

Speaking on the importance of good cooperatives and their need in today’s India, Harish Damodaran writes: “The Amul model has been about both farmer empowerment and valuing professional management in organisations controlled by and working for producers. It’s probably a sign of the time that the National Dairy Development Board, which spearheaded India’s White Revolution, has paled into insignificance.”

To the surprise of many, engineering is no longer the most popular draw for Indian students headed to the United States for higher education. Programmes in mathematics and computer sciences have gained the top spot in order of preference over the past decade, shows an analysis by The Indian Express of Open Doors data compiled by the US State Department and the non-profit Institute of International Education.

In a series of dramatic events, the board members of the country’s topmost business school, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, met online on November 11, 2022, and after two rounds of ‘anonymous voting’ edged out its incumbent chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, who not only was willing to continue, but even the Union government wanted him to stay on for one more year at the helm

The surplus available with the Reserve Bank of India for transfer or the RBI dividend to the Union government is likely to remain low in the current financial year ending March 2023 because of higher expenditure incurred by the central bank due to rising interest rates and higher costs in managing surplus liquidity in the system. While the RBI transferred a lower surplus of Rs 30,307 crore in FY2022 (Rs 99,126 crore in FY2021) to the government, the lowest in 10 years, the surplus this financial year is also likely to be on the lower side.

He is the genial boy-next-door who hangs out with his college mates and dreams of landing a government job. Until, one day, his life turns upside down. His brother is killed, he seeks revenge, and turns into a dreaded gangster. It’s a tried and tested plot for many a movie. Only, this one is for real. It’s the story of Shabu Praudeen alias Gundukadu Sabu. But, his story comes with a happy twist: in Kaapa, a Malayalam film loosely based on the gangster’s life, Sabu, now an actor, doesn’t play himself; instead, he is ‘District Collector Rajmohan’.

Surat’s diamond industry that employs over half-a-million workers is now facing a double whammy of global recession risks and western sanctions against Russia. Since November, nearly 5,000 workers have been laid off from diamond cutting and polishing units here. Up to 90% of all the world’s diamonds are cut and polished in Surat. “I have knocked at other factories, but there’s no work anywhere,” a distressed worker told The Indian Express.

Eight retired Indian Navy personnel who were arrested by Qatari authorities in August, marked 129 days in imprisonment in Doha on Monday. The long custody of the veterans for reasons not yet in the public domain is a test for Indian diplomacy and its engagement with the Indian diaspora. The Indian Express’ Nirupama Subramanian goes in-depth on why and how they were arrested, and the history of India’s relationship with Qatar.

Virat Kohli’s latest masterpiece — a 110-ball 166 not out filled with strokes that scintillated as much as soothed and set up a 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka on Sunday — was perhaps the truest sign of his return to serial century-wielding prowess. Though the innings was filled with Kohli shots, there were un-Kohli shots too. Like a helicopter-shot six over long-on in a semi-Dhoni style and an ode to Sachin Tendulkar with a glorious chipped six over long-off.

Delhi Confidential: While participating in a event on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had a peculiar moment as Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar jokingly referred to his joining the BJP, saying, “Good that you left the middle path and came to one side.” To this, Scindia retorted that Shankar was, perhaps, not very aware of his life. “I have always either been on this side or that side, never in the middle. I am a Maratha. And Marathas are not fence-sitters.”

