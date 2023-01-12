Daily Briefing: V-P cautions against ‘public posturing from judicial platforms’; with Golden Globe for ‘Naatu Naatu’, a moment for underrated composer

Good morning,

Big Story

Rekindling the debate over the doctrine of separation of powers, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 judgment in which it ruled that Parliament had the authority to amend the Constitution but not its basic structure, has said it will be difficult to answer the question “are we a democratic nation”.

Speaking on the relationship between the judiciary and the legislature, the V-P cautioned against “one-upmanship” and “public posturing from judicial platforms” which, he said, was prevalent today. “This is not right.”

Only in the Express

As pilgrim spots across Uttarakhand face calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides, Devdutt Pattanaik, in our Opinion section, writes: “Politicians care for power. For this they need people. Merchants care for wealth. For this they need markets. Neither care for nature. For them the pilgrims are sheep, and the tribal is a savage, easy to exploit and abuse. ”

A disclosure of ‘undeclared income’ by his associates to tax authorities more than six years ago in 2016 landed Satyendar Kumar Jain, Minister in the Delhi government and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, in the crosshairs of the Enforcement Directorate. This, along with a letter that Jain wrote to the tax authorities in June 2018.

From the Front Page

A visibly nervous and excited 61-year-old music composer MM Keeravani walked up the stage Wednesday to accept a Golden Globe for creating the Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu, in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 blockbuster RRR. The award was not only a culmination of a 25-year-long journey of creating music for films, but also a moment when a quiet, ingenuous and underrated composer found recognition on a global stage.

Fear and panic struck areas of Mizoram’s Champhai district as the Myanmar military bombed a key rebel camp on its border with the state. While there were no casualties on the Indian side, officials have said they were “keeping a close watch” on the area.

Must Read

About 82 kilometres away from Joshimath, a town called Karnaprayag is dealing with its own subsidence crisis. Here, cracks on the roads and fissures on the walls of hours have largely gone unreported for about a decade. The fissures and cracks are now wide and long enough to make several houses inhabitable, forcing the owners and tenants to move out. Others who couldn’t find an alternative accommodation on their own are spending nights at the municipal council’s shelter.

A theme that resonates across car makers and is reflective in the choice of models at the pavilions in the Auto Expo is the steady upward shift in the price preference of customers – from a median price of about Rs 5 lakh a decade ago to around Rs 10 lakh now. With the exception of market leader Maruti Suzuki, which continues to be upbeat on the entry-level car segment, all major players clearly marked a move up the value chain

The tussle between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken an ugly turn over the past two days. Behind the scenes, there is unease within the BJP over the row that falls along the tricky Aryan vs Dravidian terrain that the party has been trying hard to avoid, and – many fear – undermines the hard work put in by the party to shed the tag of “outsider”. Particularly with the BJP trying aggressively to shed its image of a Hindi heartland party, and to expand to areas out of its reach – specifically the South (barring Karnataka) and the Northeast.

And Finally…

Nilam Xess’s hockey story began in Kadobahal, a village on the outskirts of Odisha’s Rourkela, on a dusty and light-brown field. And on Friday, the 24-year-old hockey defender will be under the spotlight inside the 21,000-seater Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, where he is set to make his World Cup debut against Spain. Sometimes, I am embarrassed to tell my story,” he says. Then, after a long pause, he adds, “But then I look back and think, ‘wow, I’ve made it so far’.”

Delhi Confidential: At Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s New Delhi residence, all the flora is labelled like in a botanical garden. In front of every plant and tree in the compound is signage that spells its scientific botanical name as well as traditional Indian name.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the recent spate of eviction drives in Assam, the latest row between the governor and government in Tamil Nadu, and Mohan Bhagwat’s interview with Organiser and Panchjanya.

