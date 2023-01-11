Daily Briefing: ‘Muslims must abandon their supremacy narrative,’ says RSS chief; protests stall demolition of two hotels in Joshimath; and more

Good morning!

The new-found aggression among Hindus in India and elsewhere is due to the Hindu society having been at war for over 1,000 years and finally awakened with the Sangh’s support, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said. In a recent interview, he went on to say that Muslims have nothing to fear in India but they must abandon their claim of supremacy.

US-based NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal — who was sent back from the Delhi airport on the night of October 23-24, 2021, allegedly for arranging a langar for farmers protesting at the national capital’s borders then — said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “apologised” to him “in front of 150 people” last April. Dhaliwal was among those who received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on Tuesday.

In our opinion section today, C Raja Mohan writes on the important role India can play as a bridge between the developing and developed world: “Delhi’s decision to renew its engagement with the developing world and take up their causes that don’t get enough international attention is a welcome move. India’s leadership of the G20 this year offers a special moment to engage with developing countries.”

With Joshimath grappling with a severe subsidence crisis, the first order of business is demolishing buildings marked as unsafe. Two hotels were to be torn down yesterday after deep cracks started to appear on their exterior. But the demolition was stalled after residents held protests outside the hotels.

Stating “it is high time” that the legislature, executive and policy makers at the Centre and states “take note of the damage to the environment on account of haphazard development,” the Supreme Court prohibited “fragmentation/ division/ bifurcation/ apartmentalization” of residential units in Phase I of Chandigarh.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud reiterated for the third time its decision to appoint advocate Nagendra Ramachajudge of the Karnataka High Court. It also recommended eight other names for appointment as judges of five High Courts.

Bachhe Lal Sahani came to Mumbai 25 years ago, leaving his home in Bihar’s Vaishali district. He ekes out a living by selling fruits near the RBI headquarters. But, what makes his story unique is that the 45-year-old is now a part of the central bank’s nationwide pilot project on using Central Bank Digital Currency (e-rupee). In a chat with The Indian Express, Sahani narrated his experiences with e-rupee transactions and also mentioned some of its teething issues.

Amid the faceoff between the ruling DMK and Governor R N Ravi, posters saying “#GetOutRavi” have cropped up in various parts of Chennai. Though both the DMK and BJP have already locked horns, there is an apparent unease within the saffron party over the row, which might prove hard to live down for a party that has always fought the tag of “outsider” in the state.

The BSP has got a song commissioned to honour its party president Mayawati for her birthday on January 15. Sung by renowned singer Kailash Kher, the song says Indians consider the BSP chief to be a goddess. BSP leaders said they did not know who penned the lyrics. Like in previous years, the BSP will celebrate Mayawati’s birthday as “Jan Kalyankari Divas (day of people’s welfare)”.

The ozone ‘hole’, once considered to be the gravest danger to planetary life, is now expected to be completely repaired by 2066, a scientific assessment has suggested. Though the success of the Montreal Protocol is noteworthy, phasing out greenhouse gases is more difficult. Why? We explain

