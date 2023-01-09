Daily Briefing: Uttarakhand’s Joshimath declared ‘landslide-subsidence zone’; Tata Sons chief reacts to Air India ‘urinating’ incident; and more

Big Story

A high-level meeting called by the Prime Minister’s Office decided that the immediate priority in Joshimath – hit by land subsidence – should be safety of people living in the affected area. Further, the state government should establish a clear and continuous communication channel with the residents, the PMO is learnt to have told senior state government officials. The Centre also asked experts to prepare short and long term plans for conservation and rehabilitation, given the region’s fragile ecosystem.

🔴 Cracks, which had started appearing on the intervening night of January 2-3, are what put the entire town of Joshimath on edge, with residents worried over whether it will survive the land subsidence. While tenants started to leave, the cracks, within a matter of five days, started spreading to many more houses and roads. The locals tell us about the ordeal.

🔴 On January 5, the day work was stopped at NTPC’s 4×130 MW Tapovan Vishnugad hydel project following angry protests by residents of Joshimath in the wake of cracks appearing across the town, the company claimed its 12.1-km-long tunnel had nothing to do with the latest land subsidence. What the company did not mention is that its TBM has a history of breaches. In fact, official records accessed by The Indian Express have a tale to tell.

Only in Express

In the latest edition of The Idea Exchange, Historian William Dalrymple speaks on the need for nuance in writing history, why tales around the Mughals are often misrepresented, and why the Marxist view of history is not the only way to tell a story.

As the University Grants Commission is proposing new guidelines to allow the entry of foreign universities in India, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “Indian universities, both public and private, can reach glorious heights of excellence; that both the top and the average quality can be improved. We gave up on that project with public institutions a while ago, then pinned hopes on a private revolution, which in quality terms is still a trickle, and now want to hang onto the coattails of foreign brands who will either be elusive or for the most part second rate.”

From the Front Page

Roping in veterans with expertise in specific areas for its training institutions on contractual basis, cross-skilling technical trades, outsourcing several services at its static units — these are part of the Army’s planned manpower optimisation exercise aimed at sharpening its tooth-to-tail ratio (the number of military personnel it takes to supply and support a combat soldier).

In his first remarks on the issue, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said that the airline’s response to the incident on its New York-Delhi flight on November 26, when a drunk man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger, should have been “much swifter”.

Must Read

Governor RN Ravi’s remark that “Tamizhagam” is a more “appropriate” name for the state than Tamil Nadu has drawn flak from the DMK. At the centre of the debate is the word “Nadu” (land). But a misreading of Tamil history and the complexities of translation have resulted in “Nadu” coming to mean “country”. Read more to find out how a linguistic matter turned into a political one.

Between 2015 and 2021, nearly two-thirds of MBBS graduates from J J Hospital, Maharashtra’s biggest government medical college, opted out of their compulsory one-year rural posting by choosing fines instead. The Indian Express’ recent series on healthcare in tribal-dominated Nandurbar has revealed some shocking facts on the shortage of medical practitioners in the state’s rural areas.

After militants killed six people in J&K’s Upper Dangri village, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured the locals that they would get a Village Defence Committee (VDC) on the lines of those in Doda district. The same was echoed by DGP Dilbagh Singh. But, what is a VDC? How are Village Defence Guards different from VDCs and who will have control over them? We explain

And Finally…

After spending months in rehab for a severe back injury, Jasprit Bumrah is back in the Indian team for the ODI series vs Sri Lanka. Though this move has been couched as a warm-up preparatory run for the marquee Test series against Australia, there is no guarantee that he will be included in the Test series. The management is likely to take a call on his inclusion only on a match-by-match basis. In that case, why the hurry to blood him in a bilateral ODI series?

Delhi Confidential: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, who has been focusing on raising awareness about quality, was impressed by the book packaging skills of an official. This happened during an event on Friday. Goyal praised the official for packaging the booklets in an impressive way. The minister urged the officials to spread quality awareness by using such simple examples.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the situation in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, how 50 centrally protected monuments went missing, and explain the latest updates on the Air India ‘urination’ case.

