Daily briefing: Ayodhya Ram temple to be ready by Jan 1, 2024; latest on Anjali Singh death case; and more

Foreign universities can set up their campuses in India, decide their admission process, fee structure, and will also be able to repatriate funds to their parent campuses, the draft norms announced by the University Grants Commission revealed. While this is in step with the National Education Policy, 2020, attempts as such made in the past, including by the UPA government, faced resistance, including from the BJP which was in the Opposition then, and the Left parties.

Although the NDA government officially announced its commitment to the entry of foreign universities in the National Education Policy document in July 2020, the idea, however, goes back to the ’90s. Governments in the past have made several attempts to enact legislation for the entry, operation and regulation of foreign universities in the country. We take a look at how the newest regulations offer a path of globalisation to the Indian higher education landscape.

In a big revelation in the Anjali Singh death case, police, following investigation, said that the man who is accused of driving the car that dragged the 20-year-old to her death was not inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The accused, Deepak Khanna, was asked by his cousins and friends to tell police he was with them at the time, since he is the only person with a driving licence, the police informed.

A day after Ram temple votaries in Ayodhya backed Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, targeting the Congress leader, announced that the Ram temple will be ready on January 1, 2024. This is the first time that a date has been announced publicly for the opening of the temple under construction in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court has stayed the Uttarakhand High Court direction to forthwith evict people living on land claimed by the Indian Railways in Haldwani, saying they cannot be uprooted overnight and some rehabilitation scheme is necessary for those claiming legal rights in the land. Moments after the order, celebrations broke out at Banbhoolpura locality with the protesters hugging each other and distributing sweets.

The Opposition has a new bone to pick with the Mamata Banerjee government as it announced a revised mid-day meal menu for schools run by its government, with chicken and seasonal fruits to be served weekly, from January to April. Served a googly, which it cannot bat away outright in a state with few non-veg apprehensions, the Opposition pointed out that the period of the scheme coincides with the run-up to the panchayat elections in the state.

From magnetic tapes to measure chest size to sensor heels to ensure the foot is planted firmly on the ground, Mumbai police will rely on tech solutions on to ensure transparency when it holds one of its largest recruitment rallies later this month. Over 7 lakh applicants are likely to appear for over 8,000 posts of constables and driver constables.

Myanmar’s military ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, declared that his regime would hold “free and fair elections”. The announcement in the nation, which has remained in violent turmoil since the military takeover, has added to the uncertainty amid the continuing ‘spring revolution.’ We explain

As Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched the Bihar leg of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too embarked on a journey, Samadhan (solution) Yatra. While Nitish said he will complete all “pending works” in the state and then go around the country, Kharge focussed on attacking BJP and congress’ legacy.

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav’s heroic partnership was not enough to save India in the second T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Pune. But the players’ stunning half-centuries showed their individual big-hitting skills and the contrast of styles made their partnership all the more appealing.

Delhi confidential: Even though AAP has not yet announced the names of states where it will contest polls in 2023, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Rajasthan figures prominently on its radar. The AAP feels that the running feud in the Congress’s Rajasthan unit between CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot offers it a good opportunity to make hay.

In today’s episode of the ‘Three Things’ podcast, we take a look at the Haldwani verdict and its impact, the Jain community protests in Gujarat and Jharkhand, and the story behind a staged murder in Pune.

