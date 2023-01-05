Daily Briefing: Union Cabinet approves green hydrogen mission; SC to hear pleas against Haldwani land eviction order

Good morning,

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. The move is aimed at making India energy independent, decarbonising major sectors of the economy, and countering climate change.

How will this be achieved? The plan is to provide incentives to promote the manufacturing of low-cost green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions.

But what is green hydrogen and what advantages does it have? Read here.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP’s) return to acts of terror has turned the clock back for Pakistan a decade. Its Home Minister’s threat to bomb TTP hideouts in Afghanistan is indicative of how the promise of having the Taliban in Kabul has gone wrong for those at the wheel in Pakistan. We take a look at how Pakistan became a victim of its own contradictory policies.

In its ruling on free speech on Tuesday, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has extended the ground for seeking enforcement of the fundamental rights to freedom of speech not just against the state but also private citizens.

Meanwhile, the apex court Wednesday deferred hearing petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 riots in Gujarat after one of the judges on the two-judge bench, Justice Bela M Trivedi, recused herself.

On Thursday, the court is expected to hear pleas against the Uttarakhand High Court’s order authorising “use of force” to evict over 4,000 families from land claimed by the Railway in Nainital’s Haldwani.

A day after Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das “blessed” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, more voices from Ayodhya backed “the cause of uniting the country”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, questioned the intent of the Congress leader’s march, saying that the recent comments made about the Tawang incident point towards dividing the country rather than uniting it.

What helped the car dragging Anjali Singh’s body for over 10 kilometres evade three police vans searching for it? There were two key factors to this — intense fog on December 31 night, and the fact that the car was avoiding main roads, instead going around in smaller lanes, investigators told The Indian Express.

How have officials defended Assam government’s claim that 2022 was a non-poaching year? Even as a decaying rhinoceros carcass without horn was found in Kaziranga’s Kohora range in January 2022, the post-mortem report and ‘circumstantial evidence’ made authorities conclude that the animal was killed the previous month, making 2022 a zero rhino poaching year.

The need for an urgent surgery on one of the two knee ligaments that Rishabh Pant tore during the road accident on December 30 was the main reason why the Indian cricket board airlifted him from Dehradun to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, The Indian Express has learnt. It’s also learnt that given the nature of the injuries, Pant is expected to take “more than four months” to recover and about six months to return to the pitch.

Delhi Confidential: It seems there is something between cats and Supreme Court judges. After Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, it emerges that outgoing judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, is also fond of cats and had two of them

