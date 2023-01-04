Daily Briefing: No additional curbs on free speech by ministers, rules SC; Ram Mandir chief priest writes to Rahul; and more

Big Story

The Supreme Court has ruled that a government cannot be held vicariously responsible for remarks made by its ministers even if the statement relates to affairs of the state.

While all judges agreed that no additional curbs on free speech can be imposed on grounds other than those laid down, Justice B V Nagarathna, in a separate judgement, expressed concern over hateful public discourse and said it was for Parliament to make a legislation from “making disparaging or vitriolic remarks against fellow citizens”.

Only in Express

US-based NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal is “honoured and excited” to be among the 21 recipients this year of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. In 2021, he was sent back from the Delhi airport allegedly for his involvement in the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders. Dhaliwali, however, in a chat with The Indian Express says he was not disappointed.

The post-mortem report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, the victim in the Delhi hit-and-run case, records a total of 40 “antemortem external injuries” that speak to the horror of the fateful night. Cranial cavity open, fracture of the base of the skull and ribs exposed from the back of the chest – these are some of the findings, The Indian Express has learnt.

From the Front Page

In his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Tawang last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that India does not believe in war but has the “capability to face any challenge along the border” and protect its territory.

Venugopal Dhoot was arrested “mechanically”, despite cooperating with the CBI, because his co-accused — Chanda and Deepak Kochhar — questioned during their first remand hearing why he had not been held so far, the Videocon Chairman’s lawyer Sandeep Ladda told a special court. The lawyer representing the Kochhars, however, opposed Ladda’s submission.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh Tuesday, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi praising the objective of the yatra. The VHP, meanwhile, regretted the move, saying the priest should have taken into account the history of the Congress when it came to Lord Ram.

Must Read

It was after 24 years that Bal Krishan, a former Village Defence Committee member, used his rifle. But that didn’t stop him from taking on the militants who went on a killing spree on January 1, leaving at least four dead and six injured. If it wasn’t for his quick thinking, say police and village sarpanch, the casualties would have been far worse. Meet the local hero who saved many lives.

In our Opinion section today, C Raja Mohan writes on how global power dynamics are shifting with the Russia-Ukraine war and what challenges it poses for India: “For Indian diplomacy, the year 2023 is as much about multilateral diplomacy as it is about adapting to a potentially historic shift in great power relations. The endgame of the war remains the decisive variable in 2023.”

Members of the Jain community have been staging protests in several states over demands related to two holy sites. In Jharkhand, the issue is about Parasnath hill being declared a tourist spot and an eco-sensitive zone, while in Gujarat, the row is over the vandalising of a shrine and related security concerns. So, what do the protesters want now, and how have the respective governments responded? We explain

And Finally…

Shivam Mavi made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast-bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference in India’s narrow two-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Tuesday. We break down the match.

Delhi Confidential: Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT were not too happy at learning, at the last moment, that Tuesday’s scheduled meeting had been cancelled. Many MPs were peeved and pointed out that they had reorganised several programmes to be in Delhi for the meeting, and that cancelling it would mean wasting money by Parliament, too.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the Supreme Court verdicts on demonetisation and allowing cinema halls to bar movie-goers from bringing food from outside.

