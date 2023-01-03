Daily Briefing: Demonetisation passes Supreme Court’s test; Outrage in Delhi as woman dies after being dragged under a car

Good morning,

In today’s edition: The two views in SC’s demonetisation verdict; Delhi’s hit and run case; BJP’s road to 2024 and a likely Cabinet reshuffle; boxing on the ropes

Demonetisation gets SC approval

The Centre’s decision six years ago to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 passed the Supreme Court’s test in a majority 4-1 verdict. Four of the five-judge Constitution Bench held that the November 8, 2016, notification did not suffer from any flaws in the decision making process.”

A dissenting judge, Justice B V Nagrathna, however, said that the way the noteban was carried out violated the law and highlighted how the RBI didn’t apply an independent mind. She added that the government should have brought a law. In fact, high-level sources told The Indian Express that the Central Board of the RBI was “never in the loop” about the withdrawal of notes.

We dissect the majority and dissenting views here.

In our Opinion section, P B Mehta writes that the majority view “does a total cover-up job. It takes the government’s claims at face value, it refuses to force even retrospective transparency on the chain of reasoning that led to this decision.”

Kanjhawala hit and run

The death of a woman in Delhi’s Kanjhawala after she was hit by a car and dragged for over 10 km has caused outrage in the national capital. One of the accused in the case is a BJP functionary, and on Monday, locals gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station, tearing up posters with the accused’s face, and demanding action.

The victim in the case is 20-year-old Anjali Singh, a dedicated sister to five siblings and a sole breadwinner. For her family, Anjali’s death means losing their pole star.

Advertisement

The Kanjhawala case, however, begs an important question: where was the police? Officers said the woman’s body was dragged under the car for almost an hour as the accused kept taking rounds. It took almost two hours between the first PCR call and Anjali’s body being found. When The Indian Express took the route, we found a dimly lit stretch with little patrolling.

From the Front Page

Two minors were killed and 10 others got injured in a suspected IED blast on Monday in Danger village of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second terror attack in the village in less than 12 hours, after four persons were killed in a firing by militants the previous day.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a bid to grow the online gaming sector, has proposed a set of rules, including mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) and a ban on betting in online games.

Must Read

Advertisement

Road to 2024: The BJP has scaled up its backroom meetings and strategy preparations, both at the government level and in the organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speculation is rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to go for one last cabinet reshuffle to ease out ‘non-performers’, meanwhile, Amit Shah is set to travel to 11 states this month.

In a twisted tale from Maharashtra’s Charholi Khurd village, a 58-year-old farmer Kerba Thorve alias Subhash allegedly staged his own ‘accidental death’ by beheading his acquaintance Ravindra Ghenand, and then mutilating his body in a rotavator. The reason behind Thorve’s alleged crime: he wanted to elope with the married woman he was having an affair with and start a new life.

And Finally…

The only Olympic sport headed by a Russian, and sponsored solely by a Russian energy giant, boxing, has found itself on the ropes. With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concerned over the governance and financial sustainability of the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA), the future of the sport at the Olympics remains uncertain.

Delhi Confidential: Justice Nagarathna made it easier to contrast her opinion with the Supreme Court’s majority verdict on demonetisation through an unsual but detailed table “for easy reference”.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the deaths of children in Uzbekistan linked to Indian-made cough syrups, the brutal hit and run case in Delhi, and the sexual harassment allegations against Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh.

Until tomorrow,

Aradhana Kalia and Sonal Gupta