Daily Briefing: SC demonetisation judgment today; special loans for higher education at 1/3rd of target; and more

Big Story

The Supreme Court is set to deliver the verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on Monday.

🔴 The apex court had initially wondered if issues raised in the petitions on demonetisation had become an academic exercise. But then whether the recommendation emanated from the government or the RBI became a point of contention.

🔴 After hearing all, two rulings are expected by the 5-judge bench, one by Justice B R Gavai and another by Justice B V Nagarathna.

Only in Express

At the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha speaks about targetted killings, addressing security and job challenges for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley and ensuring they don’t move out again.

The agency set up by the Centre in 2017 to upgrade the education infrastructure in the country to global best standards has sanctioned 144 loans worth Rs 35,000 crore so far, falling short of the government’s target of mobilising Rs 1 lakh crore by 2022, according to information obtained by The Indian Express through an RTI application.

From the Front Page

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, who is a former India hockey captain, said that he has handed over the portfolio to the Chief Minister on “moral grounds” after the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against him on a complaint of sexual harassment levelled by a women’s athletics coach.

Advertisement

With large parts of Kelakam and Kottiyoor panchayats in north Kerala’s Kannur district likely to be a part of a proposed buffer zone or eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), villagers fear crashing of land prices, eventual eviction and no brides.

Three civilians were killed and seven others injured in firing by militants at a village on the outskirts of Rajouri town, Jammu, late Sunday evening. This comes days after four “heavily armed” militants were gunned down by the J&K Police and security forces near Sidhra bridge.

Must Read

With the UN declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets at the initiative of India, the Modi government would be expected to do something different this year to promote these “nutri-cereals” — going beyond just spreading awareness, or organising “special millets lunch”. But, what can the government do and where do millets lag? We explain

Advertisement

What will India’s collective self look like in the mirror of the near future? “In 2024, the BJP would expect to take the final step in changing the idea that defines India. In this sense, elections will determine the image of India in the mirror of the future. Let us, however, attempt to look not only at 2024 but a little beyond that; and not only at elections but much beyond that,” writes Suhas Palshikar in our Opinion section.

The Indian rupee depreciated by around 10% against the US dollar in 2022 on account of sharp appreciation of the greenback. Forex analysts say though the outlook on the rupee remains weak in the near future, the depreciation in local currency may not continue for long period as India remains the fastest-growing economy. We go in-depth on the outlook on rupee for 2023.

And Finally…

Emerging players can no longer bank on just their IPL performances to enter the national team, the BCCI decided in the wake of India’s recent poor performances. Meanwhile, the NCA has been told to monitor the workload of 20 shortlisted players in this year’s 10-team extended IPL. The failure to manage workload of players has been seen as the reason for the best India team not taking the field in big tournaments.

Delhi Confidential: Amid growing popularity of Indian dance and music, there has been a concern over distortions amid the mushrooming of training centres. In view of this, the ICCR has started toying with the idea of donning the role of an accrediting agency to ensure authentic knowledge dissemination.

🎧 2022 saw the BJP maintaining its political dominance by winning 5 out of seven states and the Congress electing its first non-Gandhi president since 1998. In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, The Indian Express’ Manoj CG talks about what lies ahead for Indian politics in 2023.

Until tomorrow,

Sonal Gupta and Anandu Suresh