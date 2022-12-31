Daily Briefing: Marion Biotech linked to death of Uzbek children told to halt production; decline in demand for private jets; and more

It’s Saturday!

1) As the Uzbekistan government linked the deaths of 18 children in the country to a cough syrup manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, all production at its Noida facility was halted after a joint inspection by the apex drug regulator and state drug controllers found “deviations” from good manufacturing practices.

2) As the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, India’s rich and famous are leaving the confines of private planes and opting for commercial flights, leading to a decline in the demand for private jets.

3) If 2023 is the year the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prepares for 2024, there is stirring in the Opposition, too. A move is afoot to reunite most of the fragments of the erstwhile Janata Dal which had broken up into different parties in the ’90s as Nitish Kumar is trying to bring together Janata Dal(U), Janata Dal(S), INLD, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, RLD, and others — parties that ruled big states of India for decades.

4) Though we don’t always realise how big an enabler technology is in our times, it needs to be understood that the year 2022 has only reinforced our dependence on technology and probably in a fashion that will be harder to change in the coming years. As the past year was not the best for tech companies around the world, there is a feeling 2023 will be a bellwether year in more ways than one. So what are the big trends to look out for in 2023? Read our explainer to find out.

5) While we enter a new year, are you confused by the question “What are India’s aspirations?”. Well, help is at hand. Indian Express’ Contributing Editor Pratap Bhanu Mehta says that all our doubts will melt away once we start picturing India as a Vishwaguru: “It is the cure for an enervated soul, a healing balm for a wounded world.” But how do we imagine India as a “Vishwaguru”? Mehta goes in-depth on the topic in our Opinion section today.

6) 2022 was the year which put the Hindi film industry’s ability to deliver a hit to question. Throughout the year, there was chatter about Bollywood losing the plot and failing to outperform or even perform at par with films from regional industries. As against its 75 per cent contribution to the total box office collection in 2019, this year it managed to contribute only 51 per cent towards the total income of the Indian film industry.

Before you go, do check out our new game, ‘Bheja Fry’. Featuring dishes from all across India, this 11×11 crossword is a delicious khichdi of local names, ideas and (admittedly, strong) food opinions, with clues that aim to inform as well as entertain. How well do you think you will do?

