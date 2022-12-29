Daily Briefing: India may see surge in Covid cases in Jan; no external injuries on Russian tycoon’s body

Good morning,

With China and East Asian countries reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases, Health ministry sources said that India might see a surge in cases in January, citing patterns observed during previous waves. Officials, however, said an increase in hospitalisation and deaths is unlikely.

Though cases of Covid-19 continue to be low in the country, experts assert that vaccination will remain a key preventive tool till it becomes an endemic infection. In an interview with The Indian Express, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief scientist at the WHO, noted, “A third dose of the original vaccine also provides a good immunity boost and should be used in all countries where the bivalent vaccines are not available”.

Several leaders of the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Azad Party (DAP) have either been expelled, or left on their own. The setback comes at a time when DAP is still waiting for Election Commission’s recognition, and as the countdown begins for Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Jammu and Kashmir. The party seems to be disintegratingeven before establishing its feet.

Russian tycoon and Ukraine war critic Pavel Antov, who died after falling from the terrace of a hotel in Odisha, had no external injuries or blood on his body, the official who cleared the post-mortem and cremation told The Indian Express. The Odisha police declined to provide details of Antov’s death.

After similar cases of deaths in The Gambia linked to Indian cough syrups, Uzbekistan said that at least 18 children have died in the country after allegedly consuming an India-manufactured syrup, Doc-1 Max prepared by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

While retail inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November, Jayanth R Varma, a Member of Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), has said the monetary policy can’t take much credit for the fall in inflation in recent months.

As Haryana Assembly saw a heated discussion on a liquor smuggling exercise, veteran politicians and bitter rivals Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda took each other on through poetry to lower raised tempers. Here’s what went down.

As India debates the latest border clashes with China, Ashutosh Varshney writes: “Delhi should keep in mind that China has moved to a security over economics mode, making a Chinese compromise less likely. But whether Taiwan, China’s prime security focus, makes China-India border problems more or less manageable remains wholly unclear. It could go either way.”

As we step into the new year, although the global failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in time evokes dire scenarios, the attention focused on this failure often overshadows the progress being made in adapting to the new world. We explain what’s new this New Year and why it’s not the end.

With eight consecutive wins at the Chess Olympiad, the youngest person to beat Magnus Carlsen is only getting started on the board, while still being a regular 16-year-old at home. We take a look at the life of Grandmaster Gukesh, the new poster boy for Indian chess.

Delhi Confidential: New Year’s Eve is going to be hectic for some senior officials of the Agriculture Ministry as they will be busy preparing for the Chief Secretary’s Conference, to be held in the national capital on January 6. It is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be held at Pusa Complex.

