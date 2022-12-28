Daily Briefing: RBI opposed key govt points for note ban; EC begins delimitation of Assam’s constituencies; and more

Good morning,

The government in its affidavit to the Supreme Court stated that demonetisation was a “well considered” decision, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it was the one that recommended the note ban. What they didn’t mention is the fact that the RBI’s recommendation came after the central bank critiqued many of the government’s justifications. Here are the key omissions from the affidavits.

The Election Commission of India has begun the process of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam. The process will be based on Census data from 2001, leaving the Opposition wondering why it’s not being done according to the 2011 Census.

As India hosts the G20 summit, 2023 is the year when politics and economics will intertwine with diplomacy. A belligerent Beijing remains a concern, and there are elections to watch out for in crucial neighbouring countries, including Pakistan. An evaluation of trends and events shows that six hard realities face India in 2023.

Two Russian nationals passed away last week at a hotel in Odisha. One purportedly died of a “heart attack”, while the other, Pavel Antov, a Russian sausage tycoon and a Ukraine war critic, had a mysterious fall from the terrace. We take a look at the circumstances around their deaths and what the Odisha Police has to say.

In an eight-month-long investigation into an alleged unlawful religious conversion case in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police issued notices to the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor and an official of an agricultural university in Prayagraj, a minority institute, asking them to explain their roles. As many as 54 people have been booked so far in the case.

While most Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have decided to stay away from it, former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah have informed the Congress party that they’ll join the final leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is seen as a clear assertion by the two major J&K parties against the Modi government’s policies in Kashmir.

In the backdrop of the row that erupted after a video of students reciting one of Muhammad Iqbal’s poems went viral, Devyani Onial recollects her own school days: “Children who followed faiths other than Islam neither paused nor stopped at the word “Allah”; everyone sang along, praying to God, asking him to keep us on the right path. But in times when Urdu, the language, has become Muslim and the colour orange Hindu, what chance does a line like that have in an orange-lit India?”

In a bid to promote the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics sector in the country, the Centre is currently exploring the possibilities of introducing video games inspired by Ramayan and Mahabharat, a dedicated Doordarshan channel for children to promote indigenous animation, at least two teachers in every school to impart relevant training, and special degree courses approved by the UGC.

2022 witnessed not one, but two wars. Both have upended the assumption of “doux commerce” – encapsulated in the sayings of philosopher Montesquieu that “commerce is a cure for the most destructive prejudices” and “peace is the natural effect of trade”. Thus, 2022 turned out to be the year that bid farewell to hyperglobalisation. But this wasn’t the result of the wars alone. It was a process that unfolded over decades. How? We explain

With Delhi’s minimum temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium Tuesday witnessed a rare sight: cricketers from Tamil Nadu sporting monkey caps in the field, apart from several layers of clothing, for their third-round away Ranji Trophy game. Since the beginning of the tournament, their focus has not just been on the opposition alone, but the chilly weather as well.

Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi turning out for public events without any woollens, even as north India reels under a cold wave, has been the talk of the town. Responding to questions in this regard, the Congress challenged PM Modi to attempt a march like the BJY — “even if for three hours”.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at how India’s economy fared in 2022, the factors that affected it, and what we should be concerned about going forward.

