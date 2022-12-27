Daily Briefing: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy dials PM Modi; domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid high; and more

Good morning,

Big Story

Amid the ongoing conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who sought India’s support on the 10-point “peace formula” he had proposed on his US visit last week. The call comes 10 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Modi and discussed the situation in Ukraine and India-Russia bilateral ties.

Only in Express

Indians are planning to ring in the new year away from home, with the demand for domestic air travel double the pre-pandemic level of 2019, according to key players in the sector. The high domestic demand comes despite record airfares, soaring hotel tariffs and high inflation.

A week after a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka, by a man whose advances she had rejected, The Indian Express spoke to six acid attack victims on their road to justice. They speak up about the long and financially crippling journey, paved with dozens of expensive surgeries.

Life insurance companies reported a 73.41 per cent jump in death claims during the fiscal 2021-22 as the Covid pandemic took a heavy toll on human lives. We break down Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)’s Annual Report.

From the Front Page

ICICI bank and its former CEO, Chanda Kochhar, have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Videocon’s Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Chanda’s husband, Deepak, and two relatives six months after his firm got a Rs 3,250 crore loan from the bank in 2012. A CBI court has granted three-day custody for all three to the probe agency.

Marking the first Veer Bal Diwas in Delhi, PM Modi said that concocted narratives were taught in the country, which created a sense of inferiority among the citizens. “Any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect,” he said, while reminding all that the Veer Sahibzaade of Guru did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were armed with nothing but courage.

Must Read

On Taliban banning women from universities, Faizan Mustafa writes in our Opinion section: “Our worst fears regarding the US’s sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan have come true. The Afghan women are the worst victims of the Taliban regime. Since the Taliban have no respect for the modern human rights covenants, they must be challenged on the basis of Islamic theology itself.”

The war, and elevated food and fuel prices, cloud the 2023 economic outlook. Unlike most developed and emerging market economies, India entered the pandemic after eight successive quarters of declining growth and a flare-up in the inflation trajectory. So, the return to normal for India involves traversing a longer uphill trajectory. We explain what all await India and the world economy in the year 2023 while financial conditions in China are worsening.

And Finally…

Virat Kohli’s battles against spin continue to fascinate. In the first Test against Bangladesh, he was out taking a leg-stump guard, a trait that hadn’t quite worked out for him even in the past. Though he moved to a middle-stump guard in the second Test, Kohli couldn’t find luck there either. So, what’s his approach to spinners and will Kohli open his stance or start using his feet more next time he plays spin? Let’s take a look…

Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi as chairperson of the Joint Committee on Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Joshi will have to take along Opposition members, who had strongly opposed the Bill’s introduction. For the second-time MP, it will be a test of his political acumen and maneuverability to steer the politically sensitive Bill.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about a recent investigation carried out by The Indian Express that shed light on how a mathematics teacher in Delhi was bridging the learning gap, caused by the shutting down of schools owing to the pandemic, among a group of fifth graders.

