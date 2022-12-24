Daily Briefing: Charles Sobhraj freed from Nepal jail; govt makes foodgrains free for 81 crore people for one year; and more

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with these top 7 stories from today’s edition.

1) Charles Sobhraj, the infamous “bikini killer”, was Friday deported to his home country of France, hours after his release from a jail in Nepal’s Kathmandu, where he spent close to two decades in incarceration.

🔴 In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express’ Ritu Sarin, Sobhraj spoke about his arrest from a casino in Nepal in 2003, his stint in Delhi’s Tihar Jail between 1976 and 1997, and the book and movie releases he was part of then.

“I am going straight back to France to my family. I have written a manuscript with a co-writer, Jean Charles Deniau, and the book will be published…I’ll be busy with the promotion and the making of some documentaries. I hope to live for many years to come. I’ll devote my life to my daughter and will probably keep myself busy with books… writing and business,” Sobhraj told The Indian Express.

🔴 Sobhraj has committed at least 12 murders and repeatedly escaped the law with serpentine slipperiness. What were the crimes he committed? Let’s check it out…

2) Combining fiscal prudence and the imperative of safety net, the Union government Friday said it would provide free foodgrains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013, as per their entitlement, for a year beginning January 2023. The NFSA covers about 81.35 crore people and Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre would bear the entire cost of Rs 2 lakh crore to provide them food security. The Centre has, however, discontinued the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana launched in April 2020 amid Covid-19.

3) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on how BJP will set the stage in 2023 for Modi 2024. “What we are likely to see in 2023 is Modi portrayed as the Vishwa Guru. With India the president of the G-20, foreign policy is likely to drive BJP’s narrative next year. Though the leadership of G-20, a powerful group of industrialised nations and influential developing nations, is given by rotation, India has got it for the year 2023. Will this help in the run-up to the general elections due in mid-2024?”

4) The current surge in Covid-19 infections in China is believed to be driven by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron that is circulating in that country. The BF.7 is the same as BA.5.2.1.7, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.5. A study published in ‘Cell Host and Microbe’ journal earlier this month reported that the BF.7 sub-variant has a 4.4-fold higher neutralisation resistance than the original D614G variant. We explain what the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant is and if it will cause another bad global wave of the pandemic.

5) In our Opinion section today, Upma Gautam, Deeksha B Tewari and Priya Das write on how criminalisation of adolescents under POCSO Act shows an overbearing state unaware of social change: “The root cause of the problem at hand is that POCSO conflates exploitative sexual practice and general sexual expression by an adolescent, and criminalises both. As a result, criminal law has become an instrument to silence or regulate a non-exploitative consensual sexual relationship involving a minor girl, which is voluntary.”

6) Vivrant Sharma, the 23-year-old J&K leg-spinning all-rounder, has been picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.60 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi. Vivrant’s life and journey have been just like a sports drama, with his big brother sacrificing his career to take over their family business after the demise of their father. “If my father had been alive, he would have been very happy. But still, my journey has just begun. My brother took over the business (acid and chemicals) and told me to focus on cricket,” Vivrant tells The Indian Express.

7) As the year comes to end, Shubhra Gupta picked her favourite films of 2022. This year, she says, was filled with surprises. From RRR roaring pan-India to KGF 2 casting its net far and wide, the box office was taken over by the Southern behemoths. Check out to see which all films made her list and those that she felt were the worst of 2022.

