Daily Briefing: Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, how BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success; the controversy around US university’s MoU with UP

With China reporting a surge of Covid-19 cases in the last couple of weeks, the pandemic seems to have come full circle. After a Covid review meeting yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya issued a grim reminder: “Covid is not over yet”. The government has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Mandaviya asked the Congress leader to either follow “all Covid-19 guidelines” during his Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in national interest”. The Congress hit back at the government on Wednesday, accusing it of selectively targeting its programme.



But before Mandaviya’s letter, during the Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP’s key campaign plank was to focus on the Narendra Modi government’s “successful fight” against Covid, highlighting how “crowds could gather without masks” in India even as other countries continued to witness a surge in Covid cases.

Earlier this month, the UP government announced the signing of a MoU with “Austin University in San Francisco, USA, to build a Knowledge Smart City at the cost of USD 42 billion (about Rs 35,000 crore)”. On Wednesday, UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Development) Arvind Kumar clarified that the MoU was signed not with the university but “Austin Consulting Group”. Official records from the US, reviewed by The Indian Express, show that the university’s official approval to operate was revoked barely 10 days before the announcement.

Following the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the procurement of around 17 high-resolution cameras for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to monitor the activities of Chinese forces, The Indian Express has learnt.

Weeks after the G20 Bali Declaration echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “not an era of war” advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin, CIA Director William J Burns has said concerns raised by Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Kremlin’s threat to use nuclear weapons has had an “impact on the Russians”.

In our opinion section today, Suhas Palshikar writes on what the Congress has achieved through its Bharat Jodo Yatra: “It is not often that party politics is linked to politics in the larger sense. But Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra seems to be underperforming in comparison to its own stated ambition.”

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha referred the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022 to a joint committee of Parliament. The Bill was introduced on December 7, when Opposition members argued that it seeks to “take away” state governments’ rights, and demanded that it be sent to the standing committee. The Bill is aimed at overhauling the existing law, which was enacted 20 years ago. So, why amend the existing law? We explain.

India’s original Test squad for the Bangladesh tour had only six specialist batsmen. In a clear indication of how highly he was being rated by the selectors and team management, Shubman Gill was the reserve opener, and was also being looked at as a middle-order option, thus ruling out the need to pick a seventh specialist batsman. Now that Rohit has been ruled out of the second and final Test starting on Thursday, it provides Gill another opportunity to keep pushing his case to eventually become a first-choice option for India.

