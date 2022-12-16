Daily Briefing: Union Law Minister’s ‘new system’ fix for judges’ appointments issue; SRK’s comment on social media; and more

Good morning,

Big Story

Linking the huge pendency of cases in courts to vacant posts of judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, referring to the Supreme Court’s Collegium system of appointments to the higher judiciary, told the Rajya Sabha that this issue will not be resolved until a “new system” on appointments is evolved.

Back in 2014, almost all parties united in both Houses in Parliament and more than 50 per cent of states, including those led by the Congress and the Left, unanimously ratified laws to bring in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) to replace the Collegium system of appointment of judges to the higher courts. However, that rare unanimity is coming unstuck as the Government ratchets up its attack on the higher judiciary for striking down NJAC. The Indian Express spoke to several leaders across the political spectrum to find a clear shift in the position of many.

Only in the Express

Opining about the recent clashes between India and China on the Tawang border, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “It is clear that we need a new equilibrium with China. India can argue, justifiably, that the onus is not on India to make concessions. But if we reflect on our 75-year history, we also have to understand that we have seldom been in no position to offer any deals that move beyond the status quo.”

From the Front Page

At the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival saw Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan flagging the issue of free speech, and censorship in the film industry over the years, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan speaking about the “narrowness” driving social media

The French team is on course to becoming only the second nation after World War II to retain the World Cup as they take on Argentina on Sunday. However, there is dissatisfaction among critics that despite the gilt-edge potential, despite the attacking prowess, they are still knee-deep in pragmatism. The lament is they don’t play Champagne Football, a phrase that contains all the grace and grandeur of French football.

Advertisement

A day after The Indian Express reported that Maharashtra had constituted an ‘Intercaste/Interfaith Marriage-Family Coordination Committee (state level)’ to gather details about couples in such marriages, and maternal families of such women if they were estranged, the state government amended its Government Resolution, saying the task of the committee will now be limited to gathering information about interfaith marriages, and not intercaste marriages.

Must Read

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, slated for May next year, just how invested is veteran BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa? The Lingayat stalwart has continued to be upset with the state of affairs in the ruling party since he was ousted as the CM on account of the age factor. This week, he declared his plan to skip the BJP’s major pre-election event, the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, which was widely seen as a sign of his “unhappiness” with the party.

Bangladesh is set to receive economic assistance worth $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund as it grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis. But if one looks at the growth of GDP, Bangladesh continues to post very impressive numbers. So why the crisis? Well, the country’s problems lie elsewhere. Bangladesh’s post-Covid economic recovery has been interrupted by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Here’s how the country got to this point.

Advertisement

In this week’s edition of 5 questions, Congress MP Vivek Tankha speaks to The Indian Express about his suggestion that courts should not have vacations: “Judicial reforms should start from within…It’s like the government, which never stops functioning. This (courts) is also a function, a sovereign function, and a sovereign function does not go on vacation.”

And Finally

Express at World Cup 2022: The French might be winning the World Cup again — they beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinal and will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final Sunday. They could also become just the second side after World War-II to defend the World Cup crown. But the French media are unsatisfied with just winning.

Delhi Confidential: As questions were asked from his two ministries — Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gases — in Parliament, Union minister Hardeep Puri on Thursday invited MPs to his office for a cup of coffee or tea to get more details.



In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss how the AIIMS cyber attack has been traced back to China, a panel to collect information about couples in interfaith couples in Maharashtra, the second smallest BJP cabinet in Gujarat

Until tomorrow,

Rounak Bagchi and Rahel Philipose