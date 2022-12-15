Daily briefing: How India’s imports from China rose post Galwan attack; India ramping up investment in road, highway infrastructure in Northeast, says Gadkari

Good morning,

In today’s edition: How India’s imports from China rose sharply post Galwan attack; India ramping up investment in road, highway infrastructure in Northeast, says Gadkari; how Yuvraj’s dad trained Sachin’s son; and more.

AIIMS cyber attack

The probe into the cyberattack on some servers at AIIMS, Delhi, which is feared to have compromised the records of nearly 3-4 crore patients, including high-profile political personalities, has found that the IP addresses of two emails originated from Hong Kong and China’s Henan province. What does this mean, and what loopholes are behind the attack? Read here.

Big Story

Demands have been raised to snap ties with China, India’s second largest trading partner, in the wake of a recent flare-up at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. Similar calls were made in 2020 after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan. Data, however, show that India’s imports from the neighbouring country spiked sharply post the Galwan clash. We take a deeper look at India’s trade with China.

Only in the Express

In the backdrop of the Tawang clash, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India is investing in roads and highways infrastructure worth Rs 3 lakh crore in its border areas near China in the Northeast. “It is a sensitive matter. Work is going on. We are making roads and highways, be it in Arunachal, Meghalaya or Tripura,” Gadkari said. In a freewheeling conversation at the Express Adda, Gadkari speaks on infrastructure, economy and politics.

From the Front Page

In a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Forests revealing the massive extent of the alleged mining scandal in Jharkhand, the Enforcement Directorate pegged financial loss due to the scam at Rs 1,350 crore, adding that an equal number of 1,350 railway rakes were used to transport the illegally mined stone chips.

In a horrific incident which sparked outrage in Delhi, a 17-year-old girl, on her way to school with her younger sister, was attacked with an acid-like substance by two men on a motorcycle near her home in Dwarka. The main accused, who bought the acid over Flipkart, and his two associates have been arrested, police said.

Must Read

Lt General PR Shankar (Retd) PR Shankar writes on the recent skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh: “Tawang was no regular face-off. It seems part of a well-planned strategy by China to change status quo on the line of actual control.”

Meet 45-year-old Saudamini Pethe, the Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate. Pethe’s journey into the profession is unconventional on all accounts. After working as a documentation executive and greeting card copywriter, Pethe decided to pursue an LLB in 2019. She is waiting for her son, Dhruva Pethe (15), to pass class 10, she said. “My plan is to begin practising after that,” she said.

And Finally

Former fast bowler Yograj Singh’s latest trainee is none-other than 23-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar. Known to be a tough taskmaster, Yograj, who is the father of former India star Yuvraj Singh, spent two weeks with Arjun. According to him, it was like a boot camp: wake up at 5 am, do a two-hour run followed by a gym session – and no lifting heavy weights. And his training seemed to have worked. Playing for Goa in Porvorim, Arjun had scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut — just like his father all the way back in 1988.

Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla often claims that he is strict about the discipline in the House. An example came on Wednesday, when Birla gave a warning to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for conversing with her party colleagues.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the fusion energy breakthrough, homegrown vaccine to fight cervical cancer, and planted evidence in the late Father Stan Swamy’s device.

