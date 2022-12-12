Daily Briefing: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; ‘data is not oil’ says Meta’s Nick Clegg

Good morning,

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath for a second consecutive term after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s historic win at the Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the state capital in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Himachal Pradesh, the second state where Assembly elections recently concluded, giving way to Congress to return to power, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th chief minister of the state. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukhu said his government was on track to approve the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme — one of the party’s pre-poll guarantees — in the first Cabinet meeting. From OPS and free electricity to unemployment blues and dissent, the Sukhu government is set to face several challenges.

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, speaks on the trigger for the Metaverse push, the need to shrink the gap between policymaking and technology, and why “data is not oil”.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on Sunday following the party’s loss in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta says there was “no pressure from anyone”. He also gives his assessment of the BJP’s performance and his future plans.

Flagging off infrastructure and development projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at political parties that were indulging in the “politics of shortcuts” and destroying the country’s economy for their “personal interest”

India and Sri Lanka are all set to revive an important connectivity link with the resumption of flights between Chennai and Jaffna from today. The air link, first revived in November 2019 after more than four decades, ran for just four months before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down international borders and travel in March 2020.

For a long time, India’s fertiliser sector has been riddled with distortions from excessive use of urea. But now, there’s a second fertiliser — di-ammonium phosphate or DAP — that is seeing a similar phenomenon of over-application due to underpricing. High government subsidies are behind the low pricing, and high sales, of these two fertilisers.

As India takes over the G20 presidency, Ashok Gulati and Manish K Prasad write on one of the big jobs at hand under the finance track — to come up with a credible policy framework to tame inflation, especially food inflation, while protecting growth and ensuring overall financial stability. “While our GDP growth prospects are the brightest and inflation is under control (though still not below the upper tolerance band of the RBI), our fiscal deficit at 9.9 per cent (Centre and states combined) is the highest amongst all G20 countries,” they say.

The Narendra Modi government recently sought the Parliament’s approval for fresh expenditure of Rs 214,580.88 crore towards major subsidies, over and above the Rs 317,865.91 crore budgeted for 2022-23. This would take the spending on subsidy in 2022-23 by the Centre to Rs 532,446.79 crore. We explain how high the Centre’s subsidy bill could go this year and the prospects for the coming year.

At the tense World Cup quarterfinal against France, England captain Harry Kane blazed the ball over the crossbar, missing the penalty shot. Kane, in that sense, put himself in the elite company of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jordan Ayew, Sergio Busquets, Rodrygo and Virgil van Dijk. So, why do quality footballers frequently miss from the penalty spot? We take a look.

Delhi confidential: When BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena’s private member Bill on Uniform Civil Code was listed in Parliament, it was met with objections. IUML’s Abdul Wahab took exception to the absence of Congress members. The development gives rise to the possibility of a re-alignment in Kerala politics.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about why the Congress picked Sukhu as Himachal Pradesh’s new CM and why Mumbai’s air quality has been poorer than Delhi. We also discuss how legislators in the Maharashtra government are using vehicles, which were bought from the Nirbhaya fund, for their personal security.

