Daily Briefing: Lobbying within Congress for Himachal CM post; behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air; and more

1) Who will be the next CM of Himachal Pradesh? A day after the Congress toppled the BJP and returned to power in Himachal Pradesh, that seems to be the question on everyone’s mind. While around a dozen of the 40 MLAs have said they will go with the choice of the high command, more than half of the rest were in favour of former state Congress President Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Also in the running are Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, newly-elected Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said he regretted that the Congress “did not use” him enough during the elections. Having scraped through in Vadgam against the BJP’s Manibhai Vaghela, Mevani told The Indian Express: “I fail to understand that when they (the Congress) have a face like me, who can catch people’s imagination, who has credibility, who is solidly anti-BJP and has a good following, why could he not address public meetings across the state?”

In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on how the Congress’ cave-in in Gujarat cleared the party for Modi 2024 and sent a strong message to aam Janata: “Forget building on its successes of five years ago, the Congress, if truth be told, had given up on Gujarat before the battle began. Barring a few candidates, like Jignesh Mewani who fought spiritedly, the party looked jaded and downbeat this time. Many Congress leaders felt abandoned. It’s as if no one was in charge.”

2) There is growing concern in the cyber-security establishment over the ransomware attack on servers of AIIMS-Delhi on November 23 with top Government sources telling The Indian Express that the breach, “in all likelihood”, could have a cascading effect on AIIMS facilities in other cities and more hospitals connected on the network.

3) Mumbaikars are currently getting a taste of what people in Delhi have become used to at this time of the year. Over the last one month, air quality in the financial capital has been distinctly poorer compared to previous years. The most important reason for this could be the changes that are being observed in Mumbai’s natural cleansing system — its wind patterns. We explain what is happening in Mumbai and what, apart from wind patterns, is causing it.

4)In our opinion section today, Tahir Mahmoud writes on the Supreme Court’s observation on conversion and charity: “The Court’s concerns cannot be completely brushed aside. But laws and rulings in this regard have also drawn sharp criticism.”

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the Kajol-starrer ‘Salaam Venky’: “Revathy eschews all understatement in this Kajol-starrer. Every sequence is created to fill you with pathos, and leave you teary-eyed.” (2⭐)

The Express Quiz

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has said that a K-pop star will be among the eight people joining him on a flyby around the moon on a SpacX spaceship next year. Who is the K-Pop star?

T.O.P J Park Yoon Do Hyun

