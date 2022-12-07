Daily Briefing: Winter Session of Parliament to begin today; Centre in talks with states to draw Apple facilities from China; and more

Good morning,

Parliament starts today

The three-week long Winter Session of Parliament begins today. The first week is expected to be a heated one since the outcome of the municipal corporation elections in Delhi and the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will be out this week.

The Opposition has identified a raft of issues including the alleged misuse of investigation agencies to corner the government which has lined up 16 new Bills for consideration and passage. Meanwhile, on the legislative agenda of the government would be 25 Bills – 16 of them new, seven pending ones and two finance Bills. Here’s what to expect.

Only in the Express

In an interview with The Indian Express, Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, spoke about why investing in women gives the greatest returns and the challenges for philanthropy: “I think we need to stop talking about empowerment and make sure that we help women come into their full power in society.”

India plans to capitalise on Apple’s plan to potentially shift some of its production outside China. The Centre is in talks with multiple state governments, urging them to draw up a strategy to expand capacities around the manufacture of smartphones to make India a lucrative investment choice over other competitors such as Vietnam, The Indian Express has learnt.

From the Front Page

The four-month agitation by fishermen, church groups and activists against the Adani Group’s seaport project in Vizhinjam near Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram was called off “temporarily” on Tuesday after the protest action council held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra, and the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence along with 12 others, is facing charges including those of murder and attempt to murder. The court fixed December 16 to record the statement of the complainant in the case.

Must Read

In our Opinion section today, Supreme Court senior advocate Jayna Kothari writes on why and how the SC should recognise same-sex marriage: “Families and communities often used the notification requirement under the Special Marriages Act to harass inter-faith, inter-caste couples. This could happen to non-heterosexual couples too. All eyes are now on the SC with hope that it gives full recognition of all rights relating to marriage to be enjoyed by all couples.”

The government decision to clear the ‘environmental release’ of a genetically modified (GM) variety of mustard, DMH-11, was met with expected opposition from activists who oppose any use of GM technology in agriculture. Now that the matter has reached the courts, we take a look at the previous occasions when such moves reached courts and ended with the decision being put on indefinite hold, and the concerns around the crop.

The recent price cap on Russian oil will help countries like India to lower their costs, regardless of whether India joins the coalition or not, says US Sherpa and Deputy National Security Adviser Michael Pyle. During an exclusive chat with The Indian Express Pyle also justified the high price cap level of $60 saying that the discussions over the price cap level started at a time when “Russia was receiving upwards of $100 a barrel by virtue of high global energy prices”.

And Finally…

Express at FIFA: An attacking quartet of Neymar, Richarlison, Rafinha and Vinicius Jr. helped Brazil shred South Korea 4-1. Meanwhile, the match began and ended with homages to Pele. Before the start, thousands of fans sang ‘O Rei, O Rei’ and waved flags with his face painted on them. After the game, the team produced a banner with PELE! printed in bold beside his face ripped off from the famous picture of him holding the 1970 World Cup trophy aloft.

Delhi Confidential: While no official reference or comment is usually made by the government on the day Babri Masjid was demolished (Dec 6), Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Tuesday “observed” the day as “Shaurya Divas” and tweeted: “Salute to all those kar sevaks, devotees of Ram who made sacrifices for the construction of #Ram_mandir in Ayodhya.”

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss about the RBI monetary policy committee’s two-day deliberation to control inflation, the death of a dreaded gangster Raju Theth, and the cyber attack on AIIMS.

