Daily Briefing: Exit poll predictions in Gujarat, HP; India’s pitches for SDGs as top priority at G20

Exit polls

The BJP is headed for a massive win in Gujarat, where it has been in power for nearly two-and-a-half decades, according to the latest exit poll data. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, barring one, all posters have given the BJP a slender edge in Himachal Pradesh which has a tradition of voting out the incumbent.

For the Congress, the exit poll figures were massively disappointing as it could be staring at its worst ever performance. Significantly, the AAP seems set to make inroads that may be historic for the party and Gujarat’s electoral politics as a third front that has not had roots in the state’s politics till now. If the exit polls are to be believed, and the AAP gets seats even in single digits, it will mean the party making its first dent in a BJP bastion.

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit poll results indicate that the BJP’s projection of PM Modi as the face of its campaign might have worked. The Congress lacked star power in its campaign with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi being its lone national leader hitting the trail and addressing several constituencies.

Only in the Express

In the latest edition of Express Adda, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said that “about 55-60 per cent of the cooking oil” that India consumes “is imported from countries where genetically modified crops are permitted”. Speaking in public for the first time on the Government decision in October to allow the “environmental release” of GM mustard, Yadav said that the move was based on sound scientific research.

From the Front Page

Meet Vrinda Rathi, Janani Narayananan, and Gayathri Venugopalan — they are set to officiate on-field in Ranji Trophy matches this season with the Indian board deciding to draft women umpires in the men’s domestic circuit.

Underlining that the issue of forced religious conversion is a “very serious” matter, the Supreme Court said that while charity is welcome, its purpose should not be to convert the gullible.

Must Read

Pointing to the significance of the Global South, India listed out accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth and progress on Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), particularly health and education, as the key priorities for the G20 Summit. The four-day gathering of the Sherpa track started its first formal meeting with dignitaries from 40 countries on Monday. It will set the agenda for the G20 leaders in September next year and will engage on topics from 13 working groups ranging from trade and investment to digital economy, health and education.

The Adani Group has won the bid for the long-delayed Dharavi redevelopment project, which aims to transform a huge slum cluster — located on prime commercial land — in Mumbai. Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world, sits on real estate gold. Its redevelopment will involve a massive investment of money upfront, amid tricky complications of land acquisition and rehabilitation. Here’s what the project entails, and why it has been delayed for so long. What is the project? Why was it delayed? We explain.

In our opinion section today, Fahad Zuberi writes on the message of the New Mosque in Ayodhya: “The New Mosque, despite its efforts to do otherwise, will tell the story of a community that — in the face of social conditions that threatened its survival — tried to shun its own rightful religiosity, trauma, past, and identity in the hope for harmonious existence; and failed at it.”

And Finally

FIFA World Cup 2022: An attacking quartet of Neymar, Richarlison, Rafinha and Vinicius Jr, brushed aside a tired South Korean side to win their Round of 16 tie and waltz their way into the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

