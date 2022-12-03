Daily briefing: Latest on Gujarat polls; findings of AIIMS cyberattack probe

It’s Saturday!



1) First, check out the best of The Indian Express’ election coverage from Gujarat:

🔴 Will we see a BJP wave in Gujarat this time around? Columnist Neerja Chowdhury says that while the BJP seems set to win, it has been a largely “neeras (colourless)” election. While PM Modi has insulated the saffron party from defeat, some in the state — hurt by rising prices and economic distress — are speaking about the need for ‘badlav’. How this plays out depends on the unanswered question in Gujarat 2022: is there an undercurrent for the political newbie, AAP?

Read Neerja Chowdhury’s weekly column.

🔴 Meanwhile, as the tenure of the 14th Gujarat Assembly draws to a close, an amount of over Rs 272 crore of the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds, meant to be spent by legislators on projects in their respective constituencies, remains unspent and is expected to lapse.

🔴 Among the many talking points in the BJP’s ongoing election campaign in Gujarat is the renovation of the 11th-century Kalika Mata temple complex in Pavagadh in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district. Inaugurated by PM Modi this year, the BJP government claims to have redeveloped the temple complex after “amicably shifting” a dargah built atop the temple. Many of the BJP’s star campaigners have been citing Pavagadh as an example of “reclaiming and restoration of India’s cultural and religious pride” under the Modi-led central government.

2) The preliminary investigation into the cyberattack on some of the servers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has found that the hack originated from another country, and could possibly have involved “a foreign state actor”, The Indian Express has learnt. The incident marked one of the most high-profile data breaches targeting a Government-backed entity in the country. The exploited databases contained personally identifiable information of patients and healthcare workers.

3) You may no longer have to carry your ID and boarding pass to the airport when you are travelling. This week, the government introduced paperless entry at select airports to make air travel hassle-free. Under this initiative, airports will use a facial recognition software called ‘DigiYatra’ for entry. This means, passengers won’t need to carry their ID card and boarding pass. How does it work? Where is it available? We explain.

4) Express at FIFA World Cup: A night after Japan upended Spain and topped their group, neighbours South Korea pulled off another surprise, beating Portugal to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of Uruguay — and stretching the theme of the Asian surge in the World Cup in another night of wild drama.

🍿What to watch this weekend

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the latest Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan film ‘Qala’: “Babil Khan reminds you of his father, the late, brilliant Irrfan, because of some of his features that he has inherited, as well as, evidently, the acting gene. But it is equally evident that Babil is his own actor.”

