Daily briefing: LIC bets on Adani; India’s G20 Presidency; and more

Big Story

India has assumed the G20 presidency. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi will seek to emerge as the “voice of the Global South”, and work to “depoliticise” the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products.

In our opinion section today, T-20 Chair for India’s G20 Presidency, Sujan R Chinoy, writes on how India now has the opportunity to set the world agenda: “Think20, the ideas bank of G20, will engage with the gamut of issues – strategic, economic and structural – that confront all countries.”

Only in the Express

When mutual funds shy away from Adani Group companies, when their shares are tightly held, one investor finds it attractive: the government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India. In just eight quarters since September 2020, LIC has increased its shareholding sharply in four of the seven listed Adani Group companies, and in at least one of them almost six-fold.

With Delhi’s MCD polls just days away, BJP national vice-president, Baijayant Jay Panda, in an interview with The Indian Express, speaks about the challenge posed by AAP: “The reality is that AAP, like almost all other parties, is a one-man party. They don’t allow any leadership to come up. It’s a personality cult. Whatever leadership they have tried to build up are mostly in jail or about to go to jail. So, they have serious problems. We are a party that nurtures talent.”

From the Front Page

Hitting back at the Congress for its ‘Ravan’ swipe at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that leaders of the Congress were “competing to abuse the Prime Minister of the country” and “losing mental balance” over election defeats.

The Delhi Police has moved the Delhi High Court seeking revision of an order passed by a trial court last year discharging Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of all charges in the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

With the overall growth in the Indian economy seen tapering in the coming quarters, the elements at play in the growth trajectory is the divergent trend between manufacturing and services segments. Even though the services sector could improve in the coming quarters as the Covid concerns wane, manufacturing output, which registered a contraction of 4.3 per cent in the latest reported quarter, is unlikely to show a strong rebound. We talk to experts.

Must Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the digital rupee or e-rupee (e₹) for the common man. The digital currency, which is the same as the fiat currency, is also exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. We explain what it is and how it will work.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections may be over a year away, but the BJP is wasting no time. Soon after the Gujarat Assembly polls conclude, the party is holding a meeting of core committee members on December 5 and 6 to prepare a roadmap for the Lok Sabha polls. They will also review the progress of the party’s outreach programmes in order to make them more “result-oriented” and will discuss plans for India’s G20 presidency.

And Finally

Express at FIFA World Cup: Team Argentina was once accused of being merely a collection of fine jewels that seldom sparkled together. But not this team. Even though Messi missed his penalty, Mac Allistor and Julian Alvarez scored, ensuring the team a spot in the Round of 16. And after their goals, both searched for their captain and ran towards him. They all want to win the world cup and win it for Messi.

Delhi confidential: The aprticipants of Bharat Jodo Yatra are amazed by Digvijaya Singh’s fitness levels and daily routine. The 75-year-old gets up every day at 4 am and sends good morning messages, deatiled health updates of participants, on the WhatsApp group for yatris. Now he has also assured that Yatris will be able to watch FIFA matches together.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ Podcast, we look at India’s G20 numbers, what’s happening at the border outposts in Meghalaya after the Mukroh firing, and an unique initiative in the UK to teach children about the history of the partition.

