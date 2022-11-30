Daily Briefing: Govt returns 19 names that Collegium sent; SP leader Azam Khan on BJP’s claims of winning over Muslims; and more

Good morning,

Hours before the Supreme Court hearing on judicial appointments on November 28, the government returned 19 of the 21 pending recommendations by the Collegium for the appointment of High Court judges, The Indian Express has learnt. The development may set the stage for a standoff between the government and the judiciary.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan talks about the upcoming battle of prestige in Rampur, and why he remains confident of the SP retaining the seat. On the BJP’s claims of winning over Muslims, Khan says, “I am so happy that the BJP is at least changing course… It has now become the Muslim Bharatiya Janata Party.”

In Gujarat, meanwhile, as the BJP seeks its seventh consecutive term, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name that blunts the fiercest attacks against the BJP and plugs the chinks in the armour of its state leader. Voters may be unhappy about housing, education, health facilities, but across the state, the sentiment is common: “Can’t humiliate Modiji.”



With sharply worded comments by the Israeli Ambassador to India, the Israeli government has distanced itself from International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid’s remarks on The Kashmir Files. The establishment’s view is likely a product of the growing proximity between the Indian Government and Israel over the past eight years.

The Tata Group has been on a spree of consolidating airlines ever since it won a bid to own 100 per cent in Air India in October last year. With AirAsia India and Air India Express already under its wing, on Tuesday, Tata Sons announced that they have agreed to merge Air India with Singapore Airlines’s Vistara.

Top government sources have told The Indian Express that five servers, which host data of approximately 3-4 crore patients, of the All Indian Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) have been infected by a cyber attack that has disabled online services at the hospital for a week now.

As sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running, Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains. The list is provisional and it is unclear how many of the items will eventually be exported. India is apparently keen to boost trade in this way as it tries to narrow a ballooning trade deficit with Russia.



After 19 months, work at Nainital’s Sukhatal Lake came to a halt last week when the Uttarakhand HC, acting on a PIL against the beautification plan that allegedly involved concretising the lake bed, asked for all construction activities at the lake to be suspended till further orders. By Friday, most of the workers had left, except for some who were putting away the raw materials.

Among the men who attacked a police van carrying murder-accused Aaftab Poonawala was the current Haryana state president of the Hindu Sena, Kuldeep Thakur, who went there looking for “revenge”. What was the message behind the act? “Kanoon toh saza dega hi, par samaj bi chhodega nahi (The law will punish you, and so will the society)”, says the national president of the outfit.

In our Opinion section today, PB Mehta writes on how the ongoing protests in China may dent the authority of the President but are unlikely to lead to regime change. “Democracies might be in crisis. But authoritarian regimes are in a deeper crisis. The protests underscore the fact that demands for a fair degree of personal freedom, freer information, are not parochial cultural values.”

As the world struggles to check rising global temperatures, it is getting increasingly clear that the single-biggest challenge in putting up an effective response to climate change is the failure to mobilise adequate financial resources. The money currently being channelised for climate action is barely one to 10per cent of the estimated requirements. Are taxes the answer for this? We explain

FIFA 2022: The Cristiano Ronaldo celebration is a thing of pure sporting athleticism. However, it seems as if every time he scores a goal, he wants the world to converge on him. The self-obsession, for the onlooker, seems uncomfortable. Like when he celebrated the goal that was not his against Uruguay. So, is Ronaldo a misfit in modern football, who defies all logic to be central to Portugal’s fortunes? Let’s find out…

