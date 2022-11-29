Daily Briefing: How BJP relies on ‘disruption mantra’ to expand base; a look at Gujarat’s economy ahead of polls

Good morning,

1) On the road to the crucial elections in 2024, the BJP, which utilised new technologies and the country’s progress in the digital sector to emerge as the world’s largest political party with more than 18 crore members, has launched various programs to expand its base beyond Hindus. Ever since it came to power, the word that the party loves the most seems to be disruption — be it for demolishing established practices, existing caste or community alignments, or practices. Read Liz Mathew’s newsletter here.

2) For almost four years now, the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi — listed as one of India’s five Class 1 facilities by World Athletics — hasn’t hosted any track-and-field event. The reason? “Sinking” of the ground after a botched-up track relaying project.

3) In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ExplainSpeaking-Economy, Udit Misra offers a profile of Gujarat’s economy ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state: “Data shows that Gujarat is the fourth-largest economy with a net SDP of Rs 14.6 lakh crore. However, this valuation of economic output is based on current prices. If one were to remove the effect of inflation and look at the “real” net SDP, one finds that Gujarat becomes the second-largest economy.”

4) In our opinion section today, C Raja Mohan writes on how the anti-regime protests in Iran and social and economic rumblings in the gulf point to a potential restructuring of our western periphery: “The current developments on our Western periphery raise questions about the possibility of moving away from the dynamic unleashed by the developments of 1979. Afghanistan and Pakistan induce pessimism about reversing the political consequences of 1979. But developments in Iran and Saudi Arabia generate much optimism.”

5) FIFA 2022: With the much-awaited Iran vs US match set to take place later today, Mihir Vasavda recalls another group-stage match between the two teams during the 1998 World Cup: “On paper, it was merely a group-stage match of the World Cup between two teams that had lost their opening matches. But a meeting between two nations who had severed diplomatic relations in 1980 was always going to be much more than a mere game of football.”

🎧 Before you go, tune into our ‘3 Things’ podcast. In today’s episode, we talk about various aspects of Gujarat’s economy and how it influences voters, Bihar’s “Har Ghar Gangajal Project”, and lastly, a rise in the number of women students in IITs.

Until next time,

Sonal Gupta and Rahel Philipose

Advertisement