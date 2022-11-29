scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Daily Briefing: How BJP relies on ‘disruption mantra’ to expand base; a look at Gujarat’s economy ahead of polls

Start your day with top 5 reads from The Indian Express: BJP’s ‘disruption’ mantra on road to 2024; how a world-class stadium lies unused; a look at Gujarat’s economy and more

Top news on November 29, 2022

Good morning,

1) On the road to the crucial elections in 2024, the BJP, which utilised new technologies and the country’s progress in the digital sector to emerge as the world’s largest political party with more than 18 crore members, has launched various programs to expand its base beyond Hindus. Ever since it came to power, the word that the party loves the most seems to be disruption — be it for demolishing established practices, existing caste or community alignments, or practices. Read Liz Mathew’s newsletter here.

2) For almost four years now, the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi — listed as one of India’s five Class 1 facilities by World Athletics — hasn’t hosted any track-and-field event. The reason? “Sinking” of the ground after a botched-up track relaying project.

3) In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ExplainSpeaking-Economy, Udit Misra offers a profile of Gujarat’s economy ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state: “Data shows that Gujarat is the fourth-largest economy with a net SDP of Rs 14.6 lakh crore. However, this valuation of economic output is based on current prices. If one were to remove the effect of inflation and look at the “real” net SDP, one finds that Gujarat becomes the second-largest economy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

4) In our opinion section today, C Raja Mohan writes on how the anti-regime protests in Iran and social and economic rumblings in the gulf point to a potential restructuring of our western periphery: “The current developments on our Western periphery raise questions about the possibility of moving away from the dynamic unleashed by the developments of 1979. Afghanistan and Pakistan induce pessimism about reversing the political consequences of 1979. But developments in Iran and Saudi Arabia generate much optimism.”

5) FIFA 2022: With the much-awaited Iran vs US match set to take place later today, Mihir Vasavda recalls another group-stage match between the two teams during the 1998 World Cup: “On paper, it was merely a group-stage match of the World Cup between two teams that had lost their opening matches. But a meeting between two nations who had severed diplomatic relations in 1980 was always going to be much more than a mere game of football.”

🎧 Before you go, tune into our ‘3 Things’ podcast. In today’s episode, we talk about various aspects of Gujarat’s economy and how it influences voters, Bihar’s “Har Ghar Gangajal Project”, and lastly, a rise in the number of women students in IITs.

Until next time,

Sonal Gupta and Rahel Philipose

Advertisement
Business As Usual by EP Unny

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:29:09 am
Next Story

Jio Outage: Jio’s calling, SMS services back after outage

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close