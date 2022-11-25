Daily Briefing: Gehlot calls Pilot a ‘traitor’; CBI to probe Meghalaya border firing; and more

Good Morning!

Big Story

As his rival camp continues to demand a decision on the leadership issue before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan next month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp offensive calling Sachin Pilot a “traitor” who colluded with the BJP. Saying Pilot doesn’t have the support of even 10 MLAs, Gehlot said he could not be made CM. His attack come on a day when Pilot joined Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Only in the Express

In our opinion section today, former High Commissioner to Pakistan Sharat Sabharwal writes on the challenges ahead for Pakistan’s new army chief: “While the appointment of a new army chief to succeed the by now highly-controversial Bajwa has been expected to bring a degree of calm to Pakistan’s deeply divided polity, much will depend upon how Munir conducts himself.”

From the Frontpage

Delhi’s Jama Masjid, which had announced that it was restricting the entry of any unaccompanied girl or group of girls into its premises, rolled back the decision on Thursday. Officials from Raj Niwas said Delhi Lieutenant-General Vinai Kumar Saxena had spoken to the Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, and had requested him to rescind the order.

Noting that the file relating to the appointment of former IAS officer Arun Goel as Election Commissioner had moved “in the shortest possible time, superfast… not travelled even 24 hours”, the Supreme Court asked the Centre Thursday if there was “any haste or tearing urgency”.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of seven judges of High Courts. Significantly, the Collegium has not recommended the transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel, Judge of the Gujarat High Court, following the representation from the Gujarat Bar that protested against the proposed transfer.

Must Read

In the Katargam Assembly constituency of Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia launched an attack against the BJP on the sidelines of the ‘freebies vs welfare’ debate. A firebrand leader known for oratory skills, Italia at a campaign speech on Thursday said, “They have free toys, we have free schools, healthcare and they ask us where will we get the money from if we give everything free.” Here’s a glimpse of Italia’s campaign

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a delegation of the Meghalaya Cabinet led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and demanded a central agency inquiry into the Assam-Meghalaya border firing that led to the death of six people. The Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed to the demand and CBI will be probing the matter.

Five years since it was introduced, the scheme of supernumerary seats for women has ensured a steady increase in the number of girls in IITs. As admissions for the academic year 2022-23 concluded, as many as 3310 girls, or 20 per cent of the total number of seats, have confirmed admissions across the 23 IITs with the allotment of 16635 seats, data shows.

To ensure the availability of water in its parched areas, the Bihar government will launch the “Har Ghar Gangajal” project on November 27. The ambitious project aims to utilise Ganga’s flood water for the purpose.

And Finally

With the 65th-minute goal against Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score in five different editions of the World Cup. Even though the game was more than this Ronaldo moment, at the end it became all about him as an otherwise forgettable game sprung to life after this very moment. We report from Qatar on the breathtaking moment and the thriller game.

Delhi Confidential: With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s outburst against Sachin Pilot leading to yet another crisis in the state Congress, the first meeting of the party’s steering committee convened by new AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 4 has become interesting and significant. Called to review the progress of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and to discuss strategy for the upcoming Parliament winter session, the meeting now will be watched keenly.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we take a look at why global investors are favouring India, RBIs increasing penalties, and the incident of six patients losing their vision following cataract surgery at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

