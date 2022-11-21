Daily Briefing: How write-offs helped banks halve NPAs; a chat with Twitter India’s ex-CEO; and more

The Big Story

After writing off a huge amount of loans worth over Rs 10 lakh crore in the last five years, banks have been able to recover only 13 per cent of it so far.

The mega write-off exercise has enabled banks to reduce their non-performing assets (NPAs), or defaulted loans, by Rs 10,09,510 crore in the last five years, according to data furnished by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its reply to the Right to Information (RTI) request filed by The Indian Express. How does the write-off help banks and India’s economy? Read here.

Only in the Express

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, speaks about the admission process and CUET, DU’s position compared to international universities and what he would like to change in DU.

The former India head of Twitter, Manish Maheshwari, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, noted that billionaire Elon Musk’s personal views were converging with that of Twitter which he acquired a few weeks ago: “The question then is whether the platform is neutral or is it Republican?” Maheshwari is optimistic that Twitter “will not die instantly…” though at this rate, “you will start seeing this decay happening over time”.

From the Front Page

Days after Shraddha Walkar’s killing in Delhi shook the country, a similar macabre murder has come to the fore in Baruipur, 40 km from Kolkata, where a 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and then chopping his body into six parts before dumping them in nearby areas.

Here’s what the neighbours had to say about the family and the murder night.

Advertisement

As the UN climate change talks came to an end, the creation of a loss and damage fund, a key demand of the developing countries, was the lone bright spot in the final outcome. The Sharm el-Sheikh climate meeting settled for an extremely weak agreement that does little to strengthen the efforts to tackle the main cause of global warming.

A blast that took place in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru Saturday was not an accident but an act of terror, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood has said: “The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage.” The explosion was allegedly caused by an improvised explosive device contained in a pressure cooker. The state police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.

Must Read

In our Opinion section today, Hilal Ahmed writes on the BJP’s programme to mobilise Pasmanda Muslim communities and how it underlines a specific political trajectory. “Pasmanda Muslim identity is rooted in social justice politics and seeks to challenge Ashraf hegemony and secularise ‘backwardness’. It fits well with RSS’ new conceptualisation of Indian national identity and the BJP’s labharthi welfarism”.

Advertisement

The reworked version of the Data Protection Bill, released three months after the government withdrew an earlier draft, eases cross-border data flows and increases penalties for breaches. But it gives the Centre wide-ranging powers and prescribes very few safeguards. We explain what this draft digital privacy law says and how it compares with data protection laws elsewhere.

And Finally…

Though Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the host country made their presence felt in a rousing exhibition of passion and fervour. The Indian Express reports from Qatar on how despite losing on field, the Qataris won hearts outside. “Qatar had promised it would put on a show, and it delivered – at least on the opening day.”

Delhi Confidential: A wish came true for a group of students from DAV Centenary Public School, New Delhi, when CJI D Y Chandrachud accepted their request to interact with them. To a student who sought tips to become a judge, and possibly the CJI, one day, he said, “If you want to become a judge, you must always do something that is right. Never take shortcut to success by doing wrong things….”

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we talk about Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Veer Savarkar, the lawyers’ protest in Gujarat against the transfer of Justice Nikhil S Kariel, and finally the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast.

Until tomorrow,

Sonal Gupta and Anandu Suresh