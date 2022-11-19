Daily Briefing: Latest on Gujarat Assembly polls; Congress’ U-turn on pension reforms; and more

It’s Saturday!



1) With just over 10 days to go for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly polls to end, top BJP national leaders, including party president J P Nadda, Union ministers and Chief Ministers, spread out on Friday across 40 of the 89 constituencies voting on December 1. Senior BJP leaders are calling it “carpet bombing”, a tried-and-tested strategy that the BJP has deployed since 2012. Here are some of the highlights.

🔴 Meanwhile, the Vyara constituency, located in Tapi district of South Gujarat, holds a unique position – it sends the only Christian MLA to the state Assembly, who has been winning since 2007. In this election, Vyara will see a Christian candidate fielded by the BJP, the first time it has done so in the state in 20 years.

🔴 AAP leaders from Punjab campaigning in Gujarat have tried their hand at everything in their attempt at winning hearts and minds. Most have taken to door-to-door campaigning. A few others, like Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, have gone a step further and taken to frying samosas and pakodas and preparing tea for the electorate.

🔴 In Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar, a disillusioned labourer named Mahendrabhai Patni arrived at the Election Commission office this week carrying two sacks of Re 1 coins to file his nomination fee of Rs 10,000 . “I am a labourer without steady employment. We do not have a house, access to drinking water, or electricity. Families in my neighbourhood agreed to support me as I do not have enough resources to file a deposit. I spent three days collecting the coins from people who promised to vote for me,” he said.

2) At least three senior leaders, who were key ministers in the Manmohan Singh cabinet, told The Indian Express that the Congress leadership’s decision to do a U-turn on pension reforms and promise restoration of the old pension scheme is seen as a “populist reversal” without much internal consultation. In what reflects the internal ferment with the party, a former Cabinet minister said, “What is the forum where such issues are discussed and thrashed out? Such matters never come up before the Congress Working Committee.”

3) Following a sharp rise in the number of ‘unregistered’ investment advisors giving unsolicited ‘stock’ tips on various social media platforms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has started working on guidelines for financial influencers — popularly known as “finfluencers”. More often than not, it is unclear if these influencers have any educational or professional qualification to offer such financial advice. What has raised concern is that scamsters are using this route to manipulate share prices. We explain why the Sebi move is significant.

🍿What to watch this weekend

Advertisement

4) This week Shalini Langer reviews the second instalment of the ‘Drishyam’ series: “The Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna-Tabu starrer very deftly picks up from where the two main protagonists, both fierce parents, left off in Drishyam. Its execution is not as smooth as the last time though. (3⭐)

5) In our opinion section today, Girish Kuber writes on the latest controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s comments on VD Savarkar: “The tragedy of contemporary politics is that no party, be it Congress or BJP, wishes to appraise Savarkar, or any other hero, in a fair manner. By critiquing Savarkar for clemency petitions, Congress tries to run down one of the leading freedom fighters. The BJP, on the other hand, takes a restrictive view of Savarkar by obliterating the rationalist in him.”

The Express Saturday Quiz

Until next time,

Rahel Philipose and Anandu Suresh