Daily briefing: Centre seeks review of SC order releasing Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts; latest on Gujarat polls 

Days after the Supreme Court ordered the release of the remaining six convicts serving life terms for the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, the Centre on Thursday moved the top court, seeking review of its order. In its review petition, the Centre said the “order was passed without affording” it an “adequate opportunity of hearing”, that the order suffers from “errors apparent on the face of record” and falls “foul of principles of natural justice”.

In our opinion section today, Faizan Mustafa writes on the Supreme Court’s concern about religious conversion: “Anti-conversion laws are framed on the dated premise that women, SCs and STs need protection, cannot take vital decisions on their own. They perpetuate social hierarchies of a casteist and patriarchal society.”

A Varanasi court rejected the application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking court direction to worship the “Shivling” said to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

I will act as a rainbow bridge between the Centre and state: new West Bengal Governor

Aaftab Poonawala and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, who he allegedly killed in Delhi six months ago, described themselves as a married couple while taking a residence on rent near Mumbai for 10 months till last year, according to the flat owner and the housing society’s secretary.

Their parties may be fighting daily political parties in Kolkata, but local BJP leader Nrishingha Dhara and CPI(M) worker Ashok Das are tied together by a common goal — thwarting the dominant TMC. Both were fielded by the ‘Samabyay Bachao Samity (Save Cooperatives Organisation)’ – the name for the undeclared coalition of the BJP and CPI(M) that swept all the 63 seats in the polls held for the cooperative on November 6. And they hope this model will be repeated in the panchayat polls next year.

If the influential Patidar community played a key role in determining the outcome of the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the 2022 Assembly polls in the state may turn out to be no different. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose entry into the Gujarat fray has created ripples, is also looking to garner votes of this influential community by fielding many Patidar candidates.

The benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange closed on a 52-week high on Wednesday, and breached the 62,000 mark as worries over inflation and the global economy appeared to be waning. What does this mean? Is the time ripe for retail investors to seriously look at stock markets? George Mathew and Sandeep Singh explain.

There’s a Frenchman in Germany, a German in the Welsh side, which is flush with players born in England, whose most exciting young player is of Nigerian descent. There’s Africa-born talent sprinkled across the world and there are France-born players dominating the African teams’ line-ups. At the World Cup in Qatar this month, nearly 150 players will represent countries other than their nations of birth. And that’s what makes the World Cup a fascinating playground for anthropologists, Mihir Vasavda writes.

Delhi Confidential: Will there be a change of route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Congress-governed Rajasthan? With just a fortnight left for the yatra to enter the state, the buzz is that the Ashok Gehlot camp wants it to take a different route.

🎧In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the problems with reverting to the Old Pension Scheme, why an RSS-affiliated magazine has targeted Amazon, and Congress’ Rajasthan problem surfaces again.

