Daily Briefing: Takeaways from the G20 summit; BJP minister’s link to Kannada film Kantara

The G20 Bali Declaration echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin: “today’s era must not be of war”. Though it admits different assessments among members on the war, the declaration underlines that the use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.

India took over the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on Wednesday.

The Bali summit marked the first post-pandemic meeting of the G20 grouping. The summit was also significant as President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first face-to-face conversation as leaders of their two countries. Xi also shook hands with PM Modi — their first meeting in public since the India-China border standoff began in 2020. Here are the key takeaways.

Kannada film, Kantara, which was recently at the centre of controversy, has been produced by Hombale Films LLP that is closely linked to BJP leader and Karnataka minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. The minister told The Indian Express that the film producer, Vijay T Kiragandur, is his “cousin”, records show that the association between the state minister, the company and Kiragandur runs deeper.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s Avi Bleser began his relationship with India in 1991 when he first met an Indian delegation at the Singapore air show. The relationship has evolved over time – from being an importer of IsraeIi tech and equipment to collaborating with the Indian Army on its defence needs for the LAC.

Trouble is brewing in the Congress as Rajasthan’s AICC in-charge Ajay Maken resigned from his post. Maken is upset that no action had been taken against the three Ashok Gehlot loyalists who had allegedly engineered the boycott of a meeting convened by the high command in September.

Defending the 2016 demonetisation move, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the decision was taken based on the recommendation of the RBI, with which the government began consultations at least eight months before notifying the note ban.

The Congress and AAP are promising to switch to the Old Pension Scheme. The OPS, however, had two main problems – the pension liability remained unfunded, and it was unsustainable. We explain why turning the clock back on reform is bad politics, and certainly bad economics.

As Battle Gujarat heats up, the AAP and BJP traded charges after Kanchan Jariwala, the AAP candidate for Surat (East), withdrew his nomination. While the AAP has alleged he was “kidnapped” and “forced” to pull out by the BJP, the ruling party denied the allegations. Jariwala, meanwhile, told reporters that he had withdrawn his candidature “voluntarily”.

The Delhi Police have moved an pplication in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. A senior police official said, “We can’t entirely rely on his statements because he could also be trying to mislead us.” Aaftab has also pointed to money issues between the couple.

The Qatar FIFA tournament is arguably the most controversial edition of the World Cup. Over the years, there have been multiple investigations into Qatar’s successful 2010 bid, which have accused the nation-state of having ‘bought’ the hosting rights. From questions over human rights to logistical and climate challenges that make Qatar an unsuitable host, we take a look at this theatre of the absurd.

Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha MP and Congress’s Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran’s controversial remark — that Nehru was “magnanimous enough to compromise with communal fascism” — seems to have revived the speculation about a change of guard for the state unit.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast we talk about how two young girls from a Punjab border village make their way to school with a boat ride on Sutlej. We also talk about the takeaways from the G20 summit and mass layoffs planned by Amazon.

