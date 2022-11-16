Daily Briefing: Modi at G20; latest on Delhi murder; road to net zero status; and more

Good morning,

Big Story

🔴 With India set to take over the presidency of the G20 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a new world order. “Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn,” he said.

🔴 He stressed on the challenges citizens around the world have faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the developments in Ukraine. Modi said that the G-20 leaders have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.



🔴 Another standout moment played out at the G20 summit dinner: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke to each other, marking their first meeting in public view since the India-China border standoff began in 2020.

Only in the Express

Late in May, Aaftab Poonawala visited a doctor in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area for treatment of “small wounds” on his hands that he allegedly said were sustained “while cutting fruits at home”. The doctor’s account of the incident suggests that the 28-year-old’s visit came days after he had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their rented flat in Mehrauli on May 18.

Meanwhile, Poonawala was sent a termination notice over email from his workplace around the same time the Delhi Police picked him up from his rented apartment in Chattarpur Pahadi, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said Poonawala had been working as an associate in the client servicing vertical at a private company in Gurgaon for the past three months. A source said, “He started working at a call centre shortly (7-15 days) after the murder.”

In other news, companies dealing in personal data of consumers that fail to take reasonable safeguards to prevent data breaches could end up facing penalties as high as around Rs 200 crore under the revamped version of the Data Protection Bill, The Indian Express has learnt.

From the Front Page

Pulling up the state government over the award of the operation and maintenance contract for the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed October 30, resulting in the death of 135 people, the Gujarat High Court inquired if the “largesse was given to Ajanta (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd of the Oreva Group) without a tender”.

Must Read

Fearing an erosion in its OBC votes in the politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the BJP has chalked out a strategy to build a new support base comprising Extremely Backward Classes, Pasmanda Muslims, and non-Jatav Dalits in these states in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the BJP already making efforts to woo the backward Muslims in UP and Bihar, the party leaders say even winning 10 per cent votes of the new coalition would make it “comfortable” in these crucial states in the coming general election.

In our opinion section today, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla writes on how we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing: “As the world shrinks with technological and communication changes, terrorists, criminals, weapons and funds are also able to move across national boundaries easily. International co-operation between law enforcement authorities in this area is a sine qua non for combating such cross border challenges.”

A year after announcing its intention to achieve a net-zero emission status by 2070, India on Monday told the world how it was going to reach there. In a 121-page document, India listed some of the measures it planned to take in the coming decades to achieve the net-zero status. We explain the sectors it will focus on and why a key area, agriculture, was omitted from the plan.

And Finally…

Kareena and Kirna are the only girls from Kaluwara, a village on the zero line of the India-Pakistan border, currently attending the nearest government senior secondary school across the Sutlej. What makes their story unique is that the two reach their far-away school after a berhi ride across the Sutlej and a 4-km walk along the border. Even then the two girls have hardly missed a day of school since the current session began.

Delhi Confidential: Three weeks after he formally took over as Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge has finally put in place a team to run his office. Meanwhile, his selection of Gaurav Pandhi, a vocal Congress voice on social media, has come as a surprise. He was among those who laid the groundwork for building the social media department a decade ago. Considered close to team Rahul, his appointment is interesting from an internal dynamics point of view.

Rahel Philipose and Anandu Suresh