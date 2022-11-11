Daily Briefing: India at T20 World Cup; SC grants Navlakha house arrest for a month

Good morning!

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Sarath Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma, and Benoy Babu, General Manager, International Brands, Pernod Ricard in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi Government. ED sources said Reddy was instrumental in the cartelisation of licenses and played a role in moving alleged kickbacks in the entire liquor licensing process.

In today’s Opinion section, Vikram Patel writes on how the Centre’s plan to launch Vande Bharat trains across India actually shows the lopsided priority of the country’s modernity. “While those countries invest in high-quality primary health care and primary education, we invest in ivory towers of ‘super-specialty’ hospitals and IITs,” he writes.

Former Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain, who is facing charges of gangrape and sexual assault, has been arrested after a Sessions Court in Port Blair rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The Indian Express, on October 15, was the first to report that a woman in Port Blair had accused Narain and A&N Labour Commissioner R L Rishi of sexual assault and gangrape at the Chief Secretary’s official residence.

The Supreme Court has allowed activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case, to be shifted from jail to house arrest in Mumbai for a month, imposing certain conditions, including CCTV surveillance, restrictions on use of phone, and no access to Internet.

The BJP, while releasing its first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat polls, called it a “generational shift”, dropping 38 sitting MLAs. The list, however, was more notable for the additions it made — Hardik Patel and at least 30 other Patidar candidates, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and 17 leaders who just crossed over from the Congress.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that the state government will hold discussions with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to bring back the Jagdamba sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is in London, by 2024 to mark the completion of 350 years of coronation of the Maratha king.

Given its unique position and international relationships, could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine? During his first visit to Moscow since the war began, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed that India “strongly advocates a return to dialogue and diplomacy” and is on the side of “peace, respect for international law and support for the UN Charter”. The Indian position articulated by Jaishankar had a new element — he positioned India’s request from the vantage point of the “Global South”. We explain what this means.

The ministerial panel formed for casinos, race courses and online gaming under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is likely to fall back on the initial report presented before the GST Council in June. Officials aware about the panel’s deliberations said that no major change is expected in the earlier submitted report and the inputs from the discussions of the officials and Group of Ministers (GoM) held after June are likely to be incorporated as additional comments in the report.

When England captain Jos Buttler walloped the ball over long-on, over Virat Kohli’s head, for the match-winning hit in the T20 World Cup semi-final, commentator Ravi Shastri would scream, “It’s over Kohli”. He meant the ball, but it also could be said about the campaign and the old warhorse’s dream of winning an ICC T20 World Cup. It’s over Kohli, it’s over, Rohit Sharma, and it’s over, Rahul Dravid.

Delhi Confidential: Government officials are increasingly prefacing their public comments with an oddly similar-sounding disclaimer: that whatever they would say is their personal opinion, and should not to be equated with the government’s official views.

