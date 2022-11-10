Daily Briefing: Setback for Nirav Modi; latest on Gujarat and Himachal polls; Hardik Pandya’s fitness secrets

Good morning!

Fugitive Diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India over a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case, moved a step closer to extradition on Wednesday, after the High Court in London rejected his appeal.

While Modi has argued that he was suffering from depression and his extradition to India could exacerbate his tendency to commit suicide, the High Court ruled that his risk of suicide was not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him.

The process to bring him back to stand trial in India, however, remains unlikely to be a speedy one.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Union Minister of Finance has approved an advance of Rs 13,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) from the Contingency Fund of India, months after the Union Ministry of Rural Development flagged shortage of funds for implementation of the rural housing scheme. The PMAY has been the top spender in the rural development ministry in the first seven months this year.

With the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls right around the corner, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur speaks to The Indian Express about the BJP’s plans in the states, the freebies debate, who the saffron party sees as competition and the weather in Shimla. Asked if BJP is returning to power in Himachal, he said: “Of course, yes. There is no doubt about it. The double-engine government has done well in all sectors.” Read his interview.

An affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has listed several issues the AAP government is facing in its dealings with the bureaucracy. These include: bureaucrats skipping meetings, not taking calls, and “disobeying orders of ministers”. The problem, the affidavit states, has “become even more acute with the appointment of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena earlier this year”.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has urged the President to dismiss Governor R N Ravi, saying his conduct in the state has not been in keeping with the Constitution, and that he has not signed numerous Bills passed by the Assembly. Here’s what it said.

Calling Sanjay Raut’s arrest illegal and a “witch-hunt”, a special court granted bail to the Shiv Sena MP, over three months after his arrest in connection with a redevelopment project in Mumbai. The court also rapped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that it had used the exceptional powers of arrest “very casually”.

Last week, a team from the Election Commission visited Ka, a blink-and-miss hamlet in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, to set up a voting booth for its 16 voters — the lowest voter count among the 7,881 polling stations in the state. But the echoes of the high-pitched election campaign in the rest of the state almost die out by the time one gets to Ka. Here, the BJP has fielded Surat Negi, who is up against sitting Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi. We speak to the residents about their hopes and expectations for the tiny hamlet.

In our opinion section today, Sanjib Baruah writes on how former US President Donald Trump has cast a long shadow on the midterm election: “As expected, he has already tried to take credit for the Republican victory. But a few of the high-profile unconventional candidates that he hand-picked have lost, which will undoubtedly weaken his position as undisputed leader of the Republican Party.”

In the latest edition of Explained.live, former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale weighs in on what Xi Jinping’s continuity as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China for a third term means for global politics and India at a time of geopolitical flux.

A simple moong dal and rice khichdi. Tempered with some mild spices and ghee. Semi-dry, but always served warm. Packed into a tiffin, this simple soothing fuel of energy lands wherever India’s most vaunted all-rounder Pandya – ‘HD’ to his personal chef Aarav Nangia – goes to play, keeping him content and revved up for the game.

Delhi Confidential: The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government has been at loggerheads with Central ministries in the past. The latest friction is over the Ramagundam fertiliser plant, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we break down the Supreme Court’s EWS verdict and the changing discourse around reservation in India.

