Daily briefing: Justice Chandrachud to take charge as CJI; BJP’s fine line between welfares and freebies; red flags over ‘greenwashing’

Good morning,

50th CJI to take charge

Justice D Y Chandrachud is set to take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India Wednesday. Days after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted the Supreme Court’s Collegium system of appointing judges as “opaque, not accountable” involving a “lot of politics”, Justice Chandrachud said the criticism must be looked at in a “positive light” and attempts made to improve it.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Justice Chandrachud also spoke about the appointment of judges, overturning ADM Jabalpur — of which his father was one of the authors — and decolonising the judiciary. Read here.

Only in the Express

India is in talks with Sri Lanka, the Maldives and multiple south east Asian, African and Latin American countries to initiate trading in the Indian Rupee. These countries have shown interest in opening Special Rupee Vostro (SRV) accounts, The Indian Express has learnt. The first country to open an SRV account is Russia. How does a Vostro account work, and what are India’s plans?

Eight former Indian Navy personnel have been in Qatari custody since August-end. The Indian Express has learnt that Delhi dispatched a senior official to Doha towards the end of October to lend weight to its embassy’s efforts to secure their release. Despite negotiations, there’s no word yet of any breakthrough.

From the Front Page

India’s G20 logo, as it takes over the summit’s presidency on December 1, is the Earth juxtaposed with the lotus. It is based on the theme, “Vasudhaiva Kutumba-kam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”. Why the lotus? PM Narendra Modi said, “The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in this time. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms.”

The BJP has announced two free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme in Gujarat and Scootys for girls pursuing higher education in Himachal Pradesh, among other promises. The party’s national leadership justified the promises, saying these are “not freebies but measures to empower women”. In private, however, they admit “a thin line separates welfare measures and freebies“.

Must Read

Advertisement

On May 12, 1971, a theft case was registered after an antique idol from the Nadanpureeswarar temple in Thandanthottam, near Kumbakonam, was stolen. Five decades later, the Tamil Nadu police’s idol wing tracked the idol down to an auction house in the US. It is one of the 60-odd cases of stolen antique idols they have cracked in the last 10 months and are awaiting their return to India from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries.

In our opinion section today, Sujan R Chinoy writes on how, with its G20 presidency, India can be a voice for the developing world: “India’s presidency should represent the widest and most vulnerable constituencies. It can also advance intra-South Asian economic integration which is essential for India’s rise”

In the first official acknowledgment of ‘greenwashing’, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned private corporations to desist from such practices and mend their ways within a year.

Advertisement

So what is greenwashing? It is The use of unfair practices in climate action. Corporations, and sometimes even countries, attempt to exaggerate the actions they are taking to help the fight against climate change, and also the impacts of these actions. Read our full explainer.

And Finally

He has seen India win the 1983 World Cup in England, the 2007 ICC World T20 in South Africa, and the 2011 World Cup in the sub-continent. He also witnessed India’s early exit from the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean. And now 57-year-old Bhavishan Rai, known as Babs, from Bedford, is set to watch India face England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide. It will be his 635th game watching from the stands.

Delhi Confidential: Intensifying activities in the UP’s sugar belt ahead of the December 5 bypollsfor Assembly seats of Khatauli and Rampur, and Mainpuri, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has said he was “hopeful” of fielding a candidate from Khatauli as part of the party’s alliance with the SP

In this episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the cases against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, how Haryana is curbing stubble burning, and a custodial death in UP’s Prayagraj.

Until tomorrow,

Sonal Gupta and Rahel Philipose