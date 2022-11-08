Daily Briefing: SC ruling on EWS quota and what it means; BJP’s campaign in Gujarat

Good morning,

In upholding the 103rd Constitutional amendment introducing a 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the Supreme Court has endorsed a crucial shift in affirmative action from being a tool for enabling community-based representation to tackling individual deprivation.

The judgment both strengthens and affirms a key plank of the Narendra Modi-led BJP’s politics – the one built around the labharthi, the beneficiary of a welfare scheme, who is framed not by her social identity but by individual, quantifiable criteria based on need.

The two dissenting judges — Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Chief Justice of India U U Lalit — however, have said the problem lies in an “implicit exclusion” of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC). Read more.

Can there be quotas based on economic criteria alone? Is exclusion of SC/ST, SEBC from quota discriminatory? We take a look at the key questions answered by the Supreme Court.

Interestingly, in Kerala, the CPI(M)-led government introduced the 10% EWS reservation two years ago without impacting the existing 50% reservation for weaker sections and SC/ST segments. Instead, this 10% was hived off the 50% general quota.

🔴 In the run-up to the 1995 Assembly elections in Gujarat, which the BJP went on to win, the party coined the slogan “Bhay, bhookh, bhrashtachar mukta Gujarat (Gujarat free of fear, hunger and corruption). The slogan came as a reference to the communal tension over Ayodhya at the time. From the Godhra riots to Patidar anger, over the years, the party has packed a punch, responding to the political developments in the state with its campaign slogans.

🔴 As world leaders gather in Egypt to discuss the climate crisis, the World Meteorological Organisation has unveiled a five-year programme to set up early warning systems across the world to save lives and minimise destruction from the growing number of climate disasters.

🔴 In many curious ways, the midterm elections in the United States, slated to be held today, are almost as significant as the presidential polls of two years ago. At stake is control over the US Congress, critical to legislation and key appointments. Can Donald Trump make a comeback and what would that mean for America’s democracy? An expert explains.

🔴 Giving up their designated business-class seats for the Indian cricket team’s pace bowlers, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are going the extra (air) mile to ensure their quicks stay comfortable.

🔴 In April 2017, the Delhi Police reunited a kidnapped eight-year-old boy with his mother. Or so they thought. After the mother insisted that the boy wasn’t hers, police decided to conduct a DNA test of the two. It wasn’t a match. Now, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has two cases to solve — look for her son, and find this boy’s parents.

