Daily Briefing: Delhi’s worsening air quality; Isudhan Gadhvi interview; and more

1) With the air quality index in Delhi touching alarming levels, fingers are being pointed yet again at a recurring problem — fields being set on fire in harvesting season to get rid of standing stubble before farmers sow their rabi crops.

🔴 We visit Punjab’s Sangrur district, where farmers say that while there are enough machines — from happy seeders to super seeders and munchers — to deal with the stubble, there are few alternatives cheaper than setting their farms on fire.

🔴 In our latest edition of Idea Exchange, scientist Sachchida Nand Tripathi talks about why stubble burning has been such an important factor in the deterioration of air quality in the last few weeks.

🔴 But Amitabh Sinha explains that the deteriorating air quality in Delhi isn’t because of stubble burning alone — the weather also plays a key role. Here’s how.

🔴 Meanwhile in Delhi, primary schools have been shut and a large section of government employees have been directed to work from home.

2) Isudhan Gadhvi, who was named the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls, talks to The Indian Express about his plans for the state if they come to power. “In the first Cabinet meeting, we will declare a WhatsApp number to tackle corruption… We will also announce free power and by Feb, hold exams for tehsil patwaris,” he says.

3) The BJP government in Gujarat made a series of announcements targeting a range of communities in 20 days since October 14, when the Election Commission (EC) announced the Assembly election schedule for Himachal Pradesh but did not notify the Gujarat poll dates. PM Narendra Modi also spent five days in the state to inaugurate multiple developmental projects. We list out the slew of announcements made by the ruling party just before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect there.

4) As the war in Ukraine rages on, talks about nuclear weapons are in public discourse, once again. In our opinion section, Senior advocate Fali S Nariman writes about what international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons. “All the nations of the world – nuclear and non-nuclear – must join together to establish a regime of a nuclear-free world,” he says.

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the latest Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’: “The survival thriller has its moments and Janhvi Kapoor puts in the work. However, the pace slackens and bloat becomes the problem.” (2⭐)

