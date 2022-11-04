Daily Briefing: Imran Khan attacked; surge in teacher exits during pandemic; and more

Good morning,

Get your day started with the top reads from today’s edition.

Big Story

The threat of violence has hung over former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s “long march” even before it began in October. During a bizarre press conference a few days ago, a leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf predicted widespread violence: “There will be bodies everywhere, there will be blood, there will be more bodies.”

The ominous premonition has proven to be true.

🔴 Here’s what happened: On Thursday evening, Khan was injured after shots were fired at his reception camp in the Gujranwala town.

🔴 Imran launches attack: He raised the stakes immediately by naming three persons he alleged were behind the attack – Prime Minister Sharif; Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a “Major General Faisal”, a reference to Major General Faisal Naseer, head of counter-intelligence at ISI, brought in during a recent round of transfers from Balochistan, where he was involved in special operations.

🔴 So what happens to the march? The attempt on Khan’s life now puts even Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Shehbaz Sharif in a tighter corner. It is not clear yet if the long march will go on, but with the PTI leader in hospital and undergoing surgery, it seems unlikely to continue.

Only in the Express

In our opinion section today, Surjit S Bhalla and Karan Bhasin write on how there has been a persistent decline in poverty: “No matter how you look at data, it is visibly evident that the pace of decline in poverty, whether measured through the conventional unidimensional way or through using modern multidimensional measures, accelerated post-2014. India’s poverty decline was already remarkable before 2014. Now, it is second to none.”

From the Front Page

Advertisement

During the second wave of the Covid pandemic, more than 20,000 schools shut down and close to 1.89 lakh teachers exited the workforce, shows the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data for the year 2021-22. Reflecting economic distress, there was an almost two-fold rise in the transfer of students from private to government schools as compared to the first year of the pandemic. Read some of the findings of the report.

Is she, isn’t she? As forest officials at the Kuno-Palpur National Park prepare to move the cheetahs out of their quarantine bomas into a larger enclosure, the big guessing game is over the pregnancy status of Asha, one of the eight big cats that were flown in from Namibia on September 17.

Must Read

From resentment among farmers to the recent Morbi tragedy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has its worries as Gujarat braces for a fierce assembly election. The party that has been in power for 27 years in the state has stepped up its strategies with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah making frequent visits to the state. As surveys show the state yearns for a change, we break down the ruling party’s challenges and its strategies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Himachal, political parties have intensified their campaign ahead of the voting on November 12. A week to go for campaigning to wrap up in the hill state, Here are the 10 key constituencies in the state and its politics.

As the US Federal Reserve announced interest rate hike again, we explain its possible impact on Indian markets and investors.

And Finally

The rain break played a crucial role in India’s victory against Bangladesh in the T20 match. Masseurs kept the players’ muscles relaxed, a video analyst was doing the D/L math, Rohit Sharma tried to convince his edgy counterpart to play and the throwdown specialist was readying to prevent the fast bowlers from slipping. Devendra Pandey writes on how Team India regrouped during the rain break in the game versus Bangladesh.

Delhi Confidential: The Government will showcase the achievements of the special cleanliness campaign carried out between October 2 and the end of the month on Friday. The drive, which was also carried out in toll plazas across the country, has earned a little over Rs 7 lakh from selling scrap.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we look at Delhi’s worsening air quality, the challenges before the upcoming UN Climate conference, and the attack against Imran Khan.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Aneesa PA

Advertisement