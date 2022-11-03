scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Daily Briefing: Voting begins for seven bypolls; Hemant Soren summoned by ED in money laundering probe

In today’s edition: Seven bypolls in six states today; ED summons to Hemant Soren; latest on probe into Morbi tragedy; US midterms primer; and more

Top news on November 3, 2022

Good morning,

Get your day started with the top reads from today’s edition.

Big Story

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in cases of illegal mining in the state. Soren, in response to the summons, said, “I do not fear” the ED.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 electionPremium
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

Voting in by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies in six states began Thursday. Many of the poll battles will be about a fierce contest between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The votes will be counted on November 6. Head to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Only in the Express

When asked about the rupee’s performance at the latest Express Adda, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said, “This year, since the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict broke out, it’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not a story of the rupee’s weakness.” Here’s what he had to say about the post-pandemic recovery, weaponisation of currencies and risks to the economy.

From the Front Page

The probe into the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people has revealed that Dev Prakash Fabrication Limited, the company engaged by Oreva to restore the bridge, did not undertake any “scientific assessment of structural stability”, sources said. Here’s what we found out.

Taking potshots at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “It’s interesting that the PM praised (CM) yesterday. It mustn’t be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we all saw what happened.”

Advertisement

Days after she was upgraded to Y+ security with escort category, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has requested the Mumbai Police to withdraw the traffic clearance vehicle provided to her as part of her security detail.

Ela Bhat, the founder of SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association), died in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, after a brief illness.

Must Read

One of the most distinctive features of American democracy is the midterm election. Here’s how it works: midway through the US President’s four-year term, polls are held to fill 35 House of Representative seats, 35 seats of the Senate, and 36 Governorships, as well as several local government officials, including Mayors. Twenty-four hours later, the results should be known; and it will become clear who controls the US Congress. Read our explainer for more.

Advertisement

In our opinion section today, Sanjay Srivastava writes on what the camera in Virat Kohli’s hotel room reveals about the changed landscape of private and public: “The great deal of hand wringing over the invasion of Virat Kohli’s privacy has been accompanied by seemingly endless circulation of the video clip. The line between outrage and enjoyment is as unclear.”

And Finally…

When KL Rahul ran towards his left from deep midwicket, little would he have known he was heading into a game-changing moment. Under fire for his batting, he had already earned himself some breathing space with a fifty with loads of shots and intent. But this was, in some ways, an even bigger moment.

Delhi Confidential: With elections right around the corner, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai managed to get four Union Ministers to attend the state’s first post-Covid investment summit. PM Modi addressed the event virtually. But on the inaugural day, the attendees had a tough time coping with the “long and boring” speeches.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast​​, we look at how some villages in Maharashtra are adopting daily digital blackouts, why Imran Khan is marching from Lahore to Islamabad, and why UP MLA Azam Khan has been disqualified.

Business As Usual by E P Unny

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:14:22 am
Next Story

Child’s body recovered from Sukhna yet to be identified

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement