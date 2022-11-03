Daily Briefing: Voting begins for seven bypolls; Hemant Soren summoned by ED in money laundering probe

Good morning,

Big Story

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in cases of illegal mining in the state. Soren, in response to the summons, said, “I do not fear” the ED.

Voting in by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies in six states began Thursday. Many of the poll battles will be about a fierce contest between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The votes will be counted on November 6. Head to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Only in the Express

When asked about the rupee’s performance at the latest Express Adda, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said, “This year, since the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict broke out, it’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not a story of the rupee’s weakness.” Here’s what he had to say about the post-pandemic recovery, weaponisation of currencies and risks to the economy.

From the Front Page

The probe into the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people has revealed that Dev Prakash Fabrication Limited, the company engaged by Oreva to restore the bridge, did not undertake any “scientific assessment of structural stability”, sources said. Here’s what we found out.

Taking potshots at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “It’s interesting that the PM praised (CM) yesterday. It mustn’t be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we all saw what happened.”

Days after she was upgraded to Y+ security with escort category, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has requested the Mumbai Police to withdraw the traffic clearance vehicle provided to her as part of her security detail.

Ela Bhat, the founder of SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association), died in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, after a brief illness.

Must Read

One of the most distinctive features of American democracy is the midterm election. Here’s how it works: midway through the US President’s four-year term, polls are held to fill 35 House of Representative seats, 35 seats of the Senate, and 36 Governorships, as well as several local government officials, including Mayors. Twenty-four hours later, the results should be known; and it will become clear who controls the US Congress. Read our explainer for more.

In our opinion section today, Sanjay Srivastava writes on what the camera in Virat Kohli’s hotel room reveals about the changed landscape of private and public: “The great deal of hand wringing over the invasion of Virat Kohli’s privacy has been accompanied by seemingly endless circulation of the video clip. The line between outrage and enjoyment is as unclear.”

And Finally…

When KL Rahul ran towards his left from deep midwicket, little would he have known he was heading into a game-changing moment. Under fire for his batting, he had already earned himself some breathing space with a fifty with loads of shots and intent. But this was, in some ways, an even bigger moment.

Delhi Confidential: With elections right around the corner, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai managed to get four Union Ministers to attend the state’s first post-Covid investment summit. PM Modi addressed the event virtually. But on the inaugural day, the attendees had a tough time coping with the “long and boring” speeches.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast​​, we look at how some villages in Maharashtra are adopting daily digital blackouts, why Imran Khan is marching from Lahore to Islamabad, and why UP MLA Azam Khan has been disqualified.