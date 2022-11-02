Daily Briefing: PM Modi calls for ‘detailed inquiry’ into Morbi bridge collapse; Y+ escort security upgrade for Mrs Fadnavis

Good morning,

Get your day started with the top reads from today’s edition of The Indian Express.

The Big Story

The Morbi bridge collapse has left 135 dead so far, while 170 were rescued. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the site of the incident and the injured in the hospital Tuesday, called for “a detailed and extensive inquiry” to “identify all aspects” relating to it.

What might have caused the collapse? Well, the officer investigating the incident told a local court that the cable of the suspension bridge was “rusted” and “had the cable been repaired, this incident would not have happened”.

Public prosecutor HS Panchal told The Indian Express that the investigation so far showed that the contractors were “not qualified engineers” and “fabrication work was done by them”.

The tragedy, meanwhile, has left the Morbi town with several questions – angry, bitter ones – about what is seen as an “avoidable tragedy”. A common refrain among the families of those who lost their dear ones is that the government has “arrested lower-level officials instead of fixing the blame on those in higher positions”. Here’s what they told The Indian Express.

Only in the Express

The Telangana government hasn’t quite met the mark with its Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was meant to help Dalit BPL families start a small business. Instead of handing out cash, the state government asked the beneficiaries to pick their choice of item. Most people ended up choosing vehicles, with the seven-seater Maruti Ertiga a clear favourite. The choice, however, has seemingly left them with prized possessions of “little use”.

From the Front Page

Advertisement

The Centre has again sought time from the Supreme Court to complete consultations on demands to grant minority status to Hindus in states where their numbers have gone below others, saying “the matter is sensitive in nature and will have far-reaching ramifications”.

In what would mark a significant shift in the taxation regime, the Finance Ministry has proposed a common income tax return (ITR) form for all taxpayers. Currently, there are seven types of ITR forms which are filed by different categories of taxpayers. Here’s what it proposed.

The State Intelligence Department, which reports to the Maharashtra Home Department, recently allotted a ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio. The deputy CM told The Indian Express that Mrs Fadnavis has not applied for any security upgrade or a traffic clearance vehicle.

Advertisement

With admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, instead of the Class XII board exam scores, the admission lists of some Delhi University colleges show a distinct change this year. For instance, as opposed to the admission of 124 state board students in the B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme in Hindu College last year, only one of the 59 students admitted so far is from a state board this year.

Must Read

Himachal Election Watch: Despite J P Nadda taking personal charge for pacifying rebels in his home district of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, many continue to be in the fray including his loyalists. The Bilaspur district has four constituencies, of whom three had been won by the BJP last time, and one by the Congress. In two of these, the BJP is seeing rebel candidates. We break down Bilaspur politics.

On the Kerala Governor seeking the state’s finance minister resignation, Faizan Mustafa and Anant Sangal write: “Unfortunately, the present invocation that demands the minister’s dismissal falls squarely outside the governor’s docket of discretionary powers… Governor Khan’s letter hints at a dangerous trend where governors may become entrenched sparring political actors in the politics of the state.”

From rising emissions and inadequate response to the 2.8 degree warning and impact of the Ukraine war, we take a look at the challenges facing countries across the globe ahead of the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), beginning Sunday.

And Finally

Suryakumar Yadav’s way of playing is very different from others. He doesn’t ride the bounce in a conventional way, trying to get the bat and hands over the ball; instead he is like a beach swimmer, using tall waves to float away. We analyse how Suryakumar’s approach is a carefully thought-out crafted hitting.

Advertisement

Delhi Confidential: After an incognito midnight visit by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, all Centre-run hospitals in the national capital have been asked to suspend the services of marshals and bouncers. The minister felt that a place for healing should have helpers and not bouncers.

Until tomorrow,

Sonal Gupta and Aneesa PA