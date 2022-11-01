Daily Briefing: 134 dead in Morbi bridge collapse; Congress’ X-factor in Himachal elections; and more

Good morning,

Morbi Bridge Collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Morbi town in Gujarat on Tuesday in the wake of the bridge collapse over Machchhu river, which has claimed 134 lives so far.

As many as nine persons have been arrested on charges of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder), including two managers of Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd).The Indian Express reviewed the agreement between the Morbi Municipality and the Oreva Group, giving it sole responsibility over the management of the bridge for a period of 15 years. Here’s what we found out.

While in the agreement there’s no reference on the upper limit to the number of visitors allowed, in 1887, when the bridge was built by erstwhile king Waghaji Thakor, only 15 people were allowed at a time on the Jhoolto Pul. Know more about the bridge’s history here.

Meanwhile, as families recount the shock and horror of hearing the news of the bridge collapse, here’s how the residents of a now-deserted Morbi are dealing with the aftermath.

Andaman ‘sexual assault’ case

A month ago, the police finally lodged an FIR on October 1 after refusing to do so for 45 days on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman against Jitendra Narain, the powerful former Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Labour Commissioner R L Rishi. Her complaint opened a can of worms, with evidence and statements by key witnesses pointing to an alleged sex-for-jobs scam. She speaks to The Indian Express about the ordeal, her tumultuous childhood, and having a “constant fear for life”.

On Monday, the A&N islands administration challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Narain in the Supreme Court, stating that it has proof that he had “tampered with the evidence”. “He issues a direction in writing to the private operator who was maintaining CCTV cameras that you remove them… and that has been done,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union Territory administration.

‘Paranoid about privacy’: The Virat Kohli saga

Former India captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to condemn unidentified persons who filmed and posted a video of his room at a hotel in Perth. Sources told The Indian Express that the cricketer will not file an official complaint with the hotel in the matter.

In a post on the social media platform, Kohli said that the video “made me feel very paranoid about my privacy”. Here’s what went down

Himachal elections: Congress’s X-factor

The Himachal Congress believes there is a ‘wave’ in its favour this year, even though rebel candidates pose threats in some seats. The party has entered into an intensive campaigning mode before the polling on November 12. Who has it positioned as the key face in the state? Priyanka Gandhi. Here’s why

A steeper fiscal challenge

With three months left for the government to present the Budget for the next fiscal, it is staring at a fiscal challenge that appears to have turned steeper on account of some incremental expenditure needs: the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel and the G20 summit to be held in India.

Discussions in key economic ministries are learnt to be centering around concerns of reduced space to cut spending in other schemes to maintain the fiscal targets. Here’s what The Indian Express has learnt.

