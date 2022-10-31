Daily Briefing: Over 130 killed as bridge collapses in Gujarat; Surya Kumar Yadav, the new T20 superstar; and more

Big Story

Over 130 people were killed when a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town of Gujarat, about 240 km from Gandhinagar, collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge had re-opened just four days ago, after being closed for about seven months for repair work. The Chief District Medical Officer of Morbi said that at least 60 of the 79 injured people admitted in the Civil Hospital were in critical condition.

How did this happen? The suspension bridge (popularly called the jhoolta pool) over the Machchhu river, which was closed seven months ago for repairs, was reopened on October 26 (Gujarati New Year Day) for tourists and people at large, without a fitness certificate from the Morbi municipality. As such, the jhoolta pool, built at the turn of the 19th century over the Machchhu river, collapsed Sunday, unable to bear the weight of about 150 people.

What has the govt done? The Gujarat government has appointed a five-member committee of bureaucrats and police officers to probe into the incident.

The Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ashley Tellis specialises in international security and US foreign policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent. At the latest edition of The Idea Exchange, he speaks on a host of topics, including framing China as part of Southern Asia, why India could feel the need to retest its thermonuclear weapons, the India-US nuclear deal, and Russia’s nuclear blackmail.

Laying the foundation stone for the Tata-Airbus C295 transport aircraft manufacturing project at Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project was a “big step” in the direction of making India a defence aerospace manufacturing hub, and preparing it to meet the rising demand for cargo and passenger aircraft in the future.

Claiming that “all the democratic power is being seized by one section of people” which may lead to a presidential form of government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the judiciary to “save democracy”. She made the comments while speaking at an event where she shared the stage with Chief Justice of India U U Lalit.

The Telangana government has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state. The withdrawal of general consent to CBI by states has now become a political tool, with rising friction in Centre-state relations. In March, Meghalaya withdrew its general consent. Earlier, eight states withdrew consent: Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mizoram. In Maharashtra, the current government reversed the MVA’s move to withdraw consent.

Three global educational non-profits — Educational Testing Services (ETS), American Institutes for Research (AIR) and the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) —have expressed interest in helping to set up India’s first national school-level examination and assessment regulator, according to sources.

Hours before Jamesha Mubeen was killed in a blast in Coimbatore on October 23, he was seen with three youths, including two brothers, on CCTV footage lugging a large object, suspected to be a cylinder. While the police have said the trio had assisted Mubeen with logistics, Mymuna Begum, mother of the two brothers, said Mubeen had sought help in shifting his house, so she had sent her sons and their neighbour. Here’s what Begum told The Indian Express about the sequence of events.

They were one of the most dreaded mafia groups in Mumbai known for extorting money from celebrities and gunning down people. Today, the D-Company has been reduced to “settling” land and property deals by cashing in on the fear still associated with the names of its founder Dawood Ibrahim and his trusted aide Chhota Shakeel, both declared fugitives by the government. We take a look at how the D-Company’s fortunes changed.

Retail inflation has been outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s comfort zone for three consecutive quarters beginning January. On Thursday, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene to formulate its response to the Government of India about the high rate of inflation in the country. We explain how RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation.

“Joiya mama sunda nahi (Joiya uncle doesn’t listen)” is the latest of the social media slogan that the Congress is using to target Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP, meanwhile, has adopted the hashtag “Congress ke karnaame (Congress’s misdeeds)”. We bring you the catchy slogans, targeted programmes, and innovative outreach campaigns that have become a rage on social media ahead of the state polls.

Surya Kumar Yadav: there was never doubt about his talent, the wait was about him delivering on international cricket’s biggest stage. That ended at Perth on Sunday. Surya has had to wait till he is 30; and with the attention still scattered on Virat Kohli’s revival and Rohit Sharma’s first stint as a World Cup captain. He has fought against doubts from all fronts and somedays, in his room, he used to hear the Bollywood song ‘Apna time aayega’, and ponder.

Delhi confidential: Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has ditched fancy imported cars and gone for Maruti Suzuki’s newest offering, the Grand Vitara. Moragoda is said to be a Maruti fan and had introduced the Indian car brand to his country’s market way back in 1986.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the recently concluded meeting by the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the Delhi Declaration. We also talk about the BCCI’s decision to pay the same match fee to male and female cricketers.